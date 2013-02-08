(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/LONDON/SINGAPORE, February 07 (Fitch) Equity-raising
by Indian banks in the last couple of months is the first step
in the sector's transition towards Basel III requirements, Fitch
Ratings says. As the sector enters the phase of transitioning
into the Basel III-based capital regime (April 2013- March
2018), the banks need stronger access to the capital market to
support growth and to meet the higher capital requirements being
phased in. New investor-friendly reforms could support this if
these trends continue.
The fresh capital raised by private banks should fund credit
growth and give the banks an early start in meeting the Basel
III requirements. IndusInd Bank issued INR20bn in December 2012,
improving its Tier 1 ratio to 14.85% at end-2012 (including nine
months of profit). Axis Bank boosted its equity base by 20%
through an INR55bn capital placement in January 2013.
The banking system needs a strategy to achieve Basel III
compliance - despite the transitional requirements being largely
back-loaded, with over three-quarters of the additional
regulatory core capital arising in 2016-2018. The Reserve Bank
of India estimated additional capital requirements for private
banks to be INR200bn-250bn (USD3.6bn-4.6bn). For the state
banks, the estimate of the government's share is INR880bn-910bn
(USD16bn), assuming public ownership is maintained at current
levels, of which INR125bn (USD2.3bn) was injected into 10 public
sector banks in January. The capital position for state-owned
banks is underpinned by the government's commitment to maintain
a minimum 8% Tier 1 ratio.
The government now has an additional source of funding for
the banks, as amendments made in January 2013 allow the National
Investment Fund to use proceeds from disinvestments. For the
year-ending March 2013, INR300bn (USD5.5bn) of divestments are
targeted. But the government banks still need to access the
capital markets to source their remaining Basel III needs
(INR520bn-590bn (USD9.6bn-10.8bn), according to the RBI) from
private investors, and would need to start preparations for
this.
Private banks with better credit metrics are likely to find
it easier to access equity capital markets. But changes to the
competitive landscape from the much-anticipated issuance of new
banking licences could increase demand for capital.
Raising private equity could prove challenging for
state-owned banks, as they typically have weaker internal
capital generation than their private peers. Those with weak
asset quality and funding profiles are likely to be the most
constrained.
The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2012 could help to attract
the necessary investment. The cap on voting rights of a
shareholder has increased to 26% from 10% for private banks, and
to 10% from 1% for government banks. The sector could see
greater investor interest if this trend to increase private
participation continues. But foreign banks are unlikely to be
willing to hold significant minority stakes given the punitive
capital-deduction requirements under Basel III for holding
investments greater than 10% in other financial institutions.
The bank reforms also relaxed the rules for public sector
banks to access capital markets, allowing for the issuance of
preference shares and rights or bonus share issues. The ability
to raise capital through various means could help the banks with
the transition to Basel III.