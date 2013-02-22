(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
Japanese "mega" banks' enhanced earnings stability is likely to
help narrow the gap in capital ratios with other systemically
important global peers.
In a new report published today, Fitch says greater earning
stability and modest dividend payments should aid the pace of
internal capital generation, which already is comparable - if
not higher - than many of their global peers with similar
Viability Ratings. Fitch expects the banks' tight control over
costs and risk to underpin further improvement in profitability.
Overseas business growth and earnings recovery at some non-bank
subsidiaries are also likely to sustain earnings momentum and
provide further buffer to absorb unexpected losses..
Improvement in Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios for Japan's
three mega banking groups - Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (its
subsidiary banks, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation rated at
A-/Stable), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's (SMFG: A-/Stable),
and Mizuho Financial Group's (Mizuho: A-/Stable) - has outpaced
the average of similarly rated large banks in other developed
markets. The ratios increased to 10.4% for MUFG at end-December
2012 (10% at end-March 2012), 9.3% for SMFG (8.8%), and 7.8% for
Mizuho (7.5%).
Funding and liquidity remain a key strength of the mega
banks, while loan quality also is stable. Fitch does not expect
any major deterioration in loan quality in FYE13-FYE14, as
underlined in a recent decline in "special mention" claims - an
indicator of future loan quality. Asset quality in overseas
exposures is expected to hold up in light of the banks'
selective growth strategies.
Equity investments continue to decline, but remain large
relative to those of global peers. In the past, these have
contributed to earnings volatility. Nevertheless, Fitch
estimates that their operating profit (after loan-impairment
loss) could absorb losses even if stock prices fell materially
from end-December 2012 levels, although the immediate outlook
for the stock market is not negative. Importantly, improved
capitalisation also should strengthen the banks' position to
withstand losses on their large investment in Japanese
government bonds. Any stress which materially impairs capital
would need to be severe and swift, but this is not Fitch's base
case.
