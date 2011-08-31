(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IVRCL Indore Gujarat Tollways Private Limited's (IIGTL) INR11,427.8m bank loans and its INR587.5m bank guarantee at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlooks are Stable.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that IVRCL Limited (IVRCL; 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable) as a construction contractor would make up for the 11.74% delay in construction. The delay is mainly due to the monsoon and has resulted in damages to the existing project stretch, as per the latest National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI; 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/ Stable) engineer's report.

However, 14.5km of land along the project stretch has been classified as forest land (9.5km belongs to a bird sanctuary) where handing over of the right of way (RoW) could be delayed. As per the report, if the RoW is not handed over by January 2012, commercial operations date (COD) will be notified and tolling can commence excluding the forest land. Further, the appointed date has not yet been notified by the grantor although construction started in August 2010. However, Fitch draws comfort from the engineer's report, which expects the notification to take place with retrospective effect from 2010.

A relative strength of this project compared with some of its peers is that tolling can commence once 75% of construction is complete, on the completed portion. No early tolling has been factored into Fitch's assumptions. 82% of land has been acquired so far, and even excluding the entire forest land, about 90% of land is expected to be available without delays.

The ratings continue to be constrained by variable interest rates, which may impact IIGTL's coverage ratios. The initial rating in August 2010 was based on an interest rate of 10%. Since then, the interest rate has gone up to 12.75%, linked to the lead bank base rate. That being said, any increase in interest rates would be covered by the project sponsor during the construction period as part of project cost.

Delays in construction progress so far and uncertainty surrounding the status of the forest land acquisition may impact timely completion and the commencement of tolling. However, Fitch notes that the construction contractor is experienced and the engineer's report states that the monsoon-related delays can be overcome before scheduled COD. The early tolling clause in the concession is a credit positive.

Conversely, a rating downgrade may result from further delays in construction progress compared to milestones, or further increases in interest rates. In addition, a downgrade in the sponsor's rating may also trigger a negative rating action on this project.

IIGTL is a special purpose company incorporated to implement a 155-km lane expansion and capacity augmentation project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis under a 25-year concession from the NHAI. IIGTL is wholly owned by IVRCL Assets and Holdings Limited, which in turn is a subsidiary of IVRCL Limited (IVRCL; 'Fitch A+(ind)'/ Stable).