SYDNEY, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes, due September 2037, as follows:

AUD167.08m Class A notes: 'AAA(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5.17m Class B notes: 'AA(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD8.41m Class C notes: 'A(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD9.73m Class D notes: 'BBB(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD2.03m Class E notes: 'BB(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The AUD6.08m Class F notes and AUD4.06m Class G notes will represent 3% and 2% respectively of the total amount of notes to be issued, and are not rated by Fitch.

This is the third issue of notes backed by small balance commercial non-LMI mortgages from IMB Ltd, with the notes issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited, the trustee of Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust.

"The Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust will be the first small balance CMBS transaction issued by IMB Ltd since 2007. Since then, the total IMB small commercial book has continued to perform well with total arrears remaining consistently below 1.5%," said Ben Newey, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The expected ratings are based on the quality of the collateral; the 17.5% credit enhancement provided by the subordination of the Class B, C, D, E, F, and G notes; the loss reserve accumulated through surplus income up to a maximum of AUD1m; the liquidity facility, which is equivalent to 1.9% of the total principal outstanding amount of the loan collateral; the interest rate arrangements the trustee has entered into and the underwriting and servicing capabilities of IMB Ltd.

The collateral for the transaction comprises 750 full documentation mortgage-backed loans with a total portfolio balance of AUD202.56m. The portfolio's weighted average loan-to-value ratio is 63.7%. Fitch notes that 34.6% of the pool is made up of fixed-rate loans, while investment borrowers make up 52.2% of the portfolio and interest only mortgages account for 49.7% of the pool. Approximately 48.6% of all loans are secured by industrial properties, with a further 23.5% secured by office properties and 21.8% secured by retail properties. The pool has a weighted average seasoning of 42.2 months. Fitch has incorporated all these factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.