(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
expected ratings to Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust's
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes, due September 2037, as
follows:
AUD167.08m Class A notes: 'AAA(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD5.17m Class B notes: 'AA(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD8.41m Class C notes: 'A(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD9.73m Class D notes: 'BBB(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD2.03m Class E notes: 'BB(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
The AUD6.08m Class F notes and AUD4.06m Class G notes will
represent 3% and 2% respectively of the total amount of notes to
be issued, and are not rated by Fitch.
This is the third issue of notes backed by small balance
commercial non-LMI mortgages from IMB Ltd, with the notes issued
by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited, the trustee of
Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust.
"The Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust will be the first
small balance CMBS transaction issued by IMB Ltd since 2007.
Since then, the total IMB small commercial book has continued to
perform well with total arrears remaining consistently below
1.5%," said Ben Newey, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance
team.
The expected ratings are based on the quality of the
collateral; the 17.5% credit enhancement provided by the
subordination of the Class B, C, D, E, F, and G notes; the loss
reserve accumulated through surplus income up to a maximum of
AUD1m; the liquidity facility, which is equivalent to 1.9% of
the total principal outstanding amount of the loan collateral;
the interest rate arrangements the trustee has entered into and
the underwriting and servicing capabilities of IMB Ltd.
The collateral for the transaction comprises 750 full
documentation mortgage-backed loans with a total portfolio
balance of AUD202.56m. The portfolio's weighted average
loan-to-value ratio is 63.7%. Fitch notes that 34.6% of the pool
is made up of fixed-rate loans, while investment borrowers make
up 52.2% of the portfolio and interest only mortgages account
for 49.7% of the pool. Approximately 48.6% of all loans are
secured by industrial properties, with a further 23.5% secured
by office properties and 21.8% secured by retail properties. The
pool has a weighted average seasoning of 42.2 months. Fitch has
incorporated all these factors into its credit analysis of the
transaction.