SYDNEY, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust's mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes, due September 2037, final ratings as
follows:
AUD167.08m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD5.17m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD8.41m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD9.73m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD2.03m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
The AUD6.08m Class F notes and AUD4.06m Class G notes
represent 3% and 2% respectively of the total amount of notes
issued, and are not rated by Fitch.
This is the third issue of notes backed by small balance
commercial non-LMI mortgages from IMB Ltd, with the notes issued
by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited, the trustee of
Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust.
The ratings are based on the quality of the collateral; the
17.5% credit enhancement provided by the subordination of the
Class B, C, D, E, F, and G notes; a loss reserve accumulated
through surplus income up to a maximum of AUD1m; a liquidity
facility equivalent to 1.9% of the total principal outstanding
amount of the loan collateral; the interest rate arrangements
the trustee has entered into and the underwriting and servicing
capabilities of IMB Ltd.
The collateral for the transaction comprises 737 full
documentation mortgage-backed loans with a total portfolio
balance of AUD198.43m. The portfolio's weighted average
loan-to-value ratio is 63.4%. Fitch notes that 34.5% of the pool
is made up of fixed-rate loans. Investment borrowers make up
52.4% of the portfolio. Interest-only mortgages account for
49.4% of the pool. Approximately 48.1% of the loans are secured
by industrial properties, with a further 23.8% by office
properties and 21.2% by retail properties. The pool has a
weighted average seasoning of 43.3 months. Fitch has
incorporated all these factors into its credit analysis of the
transaction.
Fitch's stress and sensitivity analysis is discussed in the
new issue report, dated 30 August 2011 and available on
www.fitchratings.com.