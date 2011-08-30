(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes, due September 2037, final ratings as follows:

AUD167.08m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5.17m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD8.41m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD9.73m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD2.03m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

The AUD6.08m Class F notes and AUD4.06m Class G notes represent 3% and 2% respectively of the total amount of notes issued, and are not rated by Fitch.

This is the third issue of notes backed by small balance commercial non-LMI mortgages from IMB Ltd, with the notes issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited, the trustee of Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust.

The ratings are based on the quality of the collateral; the 17.5% credit enhancement provided by the subordination of the Class B, C, D, E, F, and G notes; a loss reserve accumulated through surplus income up to a maximum of AUD1m; a liquidity facility equivalent to 1.9% of the total principal outstanding amount of the loan collateral; the interest rate arrangements the trustee has entered into and the underwriting and servicing capabilities of IMB Ltd.

The collateral for the transaction comprises 737 full documentation mortgage-backed loans with a total portfolio balance of AUD198.43m. The portfolio's weighted average loan-to-value ratio is 63.4%. Fitch notes that 34.5% of the pool is made up of fixed-rate loans. Investment borrowers make up 52.4% of the portfolio. Interest-only mortgages account for 49.4% of the pool. Approximately 48.1% of the loans are secured by industrial properties, with a further 23.8% by office properties and 21.2% by retail properties. The pool has a weighted average seasoning of 43.3 months. Fitch has incorporated all these factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.

Fitch's stress and sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report, dated 30 August 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com.