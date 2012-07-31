(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating
to the proposed issue of senior unsecured five-year notes by
Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM India; BBB-/Negative/A-3). The
rating on these notes reflects the long-term counterparty credit
rating on EXIM India.
The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of EXIM India. They
shall at all times rank at par among themselves and with all
other unsecured obligations of the bank.
The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the
final issuance documentation.
