Jan 11 -- Fitch Ratings says that the depreciation of the Indian currency observed thus far would have limited impact on the International ratings of Indian corporates.

Fitch currently rates 19 Indian corporates on the international rating scale. Of these, seven are rated at 'BBB-' (five benefit from sovereign support), eight are in the 'BB' rating category and four are rated in the 'B' category. Fitch analysed the impact of the recent rupee depreciation on the operating margins of these corporates as well as on their foreign currency liabilities and their overall impact on cash flows and risks of breaching the negative rating guidelines.

10 companies import very negligible raw materials for production as such their costs are neutral to forex fluctuation. These companies also have negligible exports and are unlikely to face an operating margin squeeze. Of the remaining, seven companies, belonging mostly to the commodity/natural resources sector, import raw materials typically in the range of 40% to 100% of their requirements, and thus are expected to experience a reduction in their operating profit in the range of 5% to 10%. There are two companies whose exports outweigh imports and therefore are expected to benefit from rupee depreciation.

12 corporates have foreign currency debt (mostly USD), ranging from 10% to 90% of total debt (with an average of 40%). Of these, seven corporates are expected to face a marginal deterioration in coverage ratios to the extent these foreign currency loans are unhedged. Irrespective of the accounting treatment that may be accorded to the increased forex liability, Fitch would continue to focus on the economic impact of such forex fluctuations. The impact of the falling rupee on the ability to service debt would be limited as the proportion of debt which matures in next one to two years is limited.

Overall, among the 19 companies with international ratings, nine companies would have a negligible direct impact of forex fluctuation on either their operating margin or leverage ratios. For the remaining, the impact on operating margin and leverage ratio would be marginally negative. However, these are unlikely to cause a rating impact immediately. While Fitch takes conservative estimates of both profitability and capital structure - which presently provide cushion to the ratings, a further 10% to 15% depreciation of rupee against USD could potentially have a negative impact on some of the ratings.

