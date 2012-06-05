(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 5 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the profit margins of
Indian steel producers are likely to remain under pressure in
H212. This is attributed to persistent increases in the cost of
steel production and steel producers' limited ability to pass on
higher costs due to subdued demand from end-user industries
given the prevailing unfavourable macro-economic environment.
Fitch also believes steel prices may soften in July through
September 2012 as demand for long steel will fall with the onset
of monsoons and the consequent slowdown in construction
activity.
"Fitch expects steel producers to test the market for any
increase in prices during the festival season beginning October
2012. However, the risk of regulatory intervention on prices,
given the government of India's priority to tackle inflation,
continues to exist," says Ashish Upadhyay, Associate Director,
in Fitch's Corporates team in India.
"Despite steel being a deregulated commodity, the government
may exert indirect control on steel prices as seen in the past."
The positive impact of softer key raw material (iron ore and
coking coal) prices globally has been offset by a depreciating
Indian rupee (INR). As the bulk of coking coal is imported, a
weaker INR adversely affects the EBITDA margins of steel
producers using blast furnaces. As domestic steel prices are
aligned to the price of imported steel, a depreciating INR helps
in cushioning the impact on EBITDA. However, the prices are
contingent on the end-user demand which presently being weak
limits the ability of steel producers to increase prices.
Fitch notes that the 10% price hike in May 2012 by NMDC Ltd,
India's largest iron ore miner, would increase the cost of
producing steel by 3%-5% and thus adversely impact steel
producers that are not vertically integrated. Integrated steel
producers like Steel Authority of India Limited ('BBB-'/Stable)
and Tata Steel Limited ('BB+'/Stable) are unlikely to be
impacted, given their captive iron ore mines, and may see margin
expansion even in the case of partial pass through of increased
cost by the steel industry.
The price hike was preceded by Indian Railways increasing
the freight for iron ore import by 20%, which will shave off
around 2%-4% from the EBITDA of steel producers. The
significance of freight cost in steel production is indicated by
the fact that for every one metric tonne of steel produced
around four metric tonne of raw material is transported.
Despite margin pressures, Fitch maintains a Stable Outlook
on its rated steel producers to reflect its view that most of
these entities could keep up with short-term demand slowdown
without a material weakening of their credit profiles.