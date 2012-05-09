(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the
Indian gems and jewellery industry to continue witnessing muted
demand in 2012 with volume growth of below 4% for the overall
segment. The low volume growth may possibly be attributed to a
reduction in discretionary spending both in the export and
domestic markets. However, a lean cost structure adopted by
companies in the sector and limited further downside of
macroeconomic factors impacting jewellery demand are likely to
limit further deterioration in operating margins experienced in
2009.
While short-term risks in the global economy have fallen,
the continuation of household balance sheet deleveraging
(particularly in the US) and a focus on savings are likely to
limit discretionary spending. Demand from traditional export
markets (the US, Hong Kong, UAE) has improved from 2009 levels,
given relative improvement in their economic activity from the
2008-2009 crisis period. While volume growth has been lower than
that observed pre-crisis, demand (in volume terms) in 2012 is
unlikely to fall below 2011 levels. Relief may, in any case, be
available from the increasing demand from Russia, China and East
Asian nations. As such, exports, which constitute around 85% of
the sales of organised companies in this sector, are likely to
remain flat in volume terms.
The Indian households' jewellery purchases depend largely
upon discretionary spending power which is affected by a
reduction in the savings rate driven by high consumer price
inflation and muted wage growth. Additionally, the emergence of
alternate investment options such as gold exchange traded funds,
gold coins and bullion may structurally reduce demand for gold
jewellery as an investment option. Thus, business risk facing
this sector is likely to increase and may be reflected by a
higher volatility of revenue and margins, in line with the
business cycle.
For the majority of the export-oriented companies, operating
margins (not considering other income) had fallen in the range
of 3.5 to 2.0 percentage points during the 2009 crisis and have
stabilised at around the same level. Fitch expects operating
margins to remain stable in the short to medium term as the
companies have been able to contain a significant reduction in
margins through stringent cost control measures. The companies
have also adopted a cautious approach for inventory stocking
which has helped maintain margins, particularly given the
instances of inventory write-offs in 2009-2010. The
self-adjusting nature of debt (mainly working capital), by
moving in tandem with revenue, limits further significant
deterioration in credit profiles.
However, companies in this sector also face risks from other
income such as opportunistic trading activity, which may be
unrelated to the core jewellery manufacturing function. While in
good times, such trading functions may have added significantly
to company profits; however; in the past; they have also
resulted in instances of losses and higher-than-average
inventory write-offs. As such, companies whose other income's
contribution is above 20% of profit before tax and which have
low operating margins would be very significantly affected in a
scenario of rising forward Libor rates and simultaneously
falling fixed-deposit rates.
However, Fitch believes that an oil price shock (around
USD150 per barrel) would adversely affect the economic activity
both domestically and globally. In such a scenario, a demand
reduction will cause credit profiles to deteriorate.
Fitch-rated Indian gems and jewellery include Suashish
Diamonds ('Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable), BC Sen & Company ('Fitch
BBB(ind)'/Stable), Arena Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. ('Fitch
BB(ind)'/Stable), Mani Exports ('Fitch B+(ind)'/Stable),
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (Delhi) Pvt Ltd ('Fitch
BB+(ind)'/Stable), Om Anand Exports ('Fitch A4(ind)') and MK
('Fitch A4(ind)').