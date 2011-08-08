(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) As part of its continuous
surveillance effort, Fitch Ratings affirms the following
Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank (bond bank)
revenue bonds:
--$44 million outstanding bonds, series 1992D, at 'AA';
--$59 million outstanding capital appreciation bonds, series
1999E, at 'AA';
--$29 million outstanding refunding bonds, series 2002G, at
'AA';
--$146 million outstanding refunding bonds, series 2009B, at
'AA'; and
--$20 million outstanding taxable bonds, series 2009C, at
'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Strong coverage from tax increment revenues as a result of
continued growth in the city of Indianapolis-Marion County's
(the city) downtown tax increment district.
--Concentration in the top ten taxpayers of the project
area.
--Moral obligation pledge of the city (rated 'AAA' by Fitch,
on Aug. 8, 2011) provides strong credit enhancement.
--Strong reserve levels held by the bond bank provide
additional support for debt service.
--Recent tax legislative changes and property re-assessments
have pressured overall city and district revenues, but continued
new development helps offset this risk.
--Adequate legal covenants protect bondholders.
SECURITY:
The bonds are limited obligations of the bond bank, payable
solely from tax increment revenues and funds pledged under the
Indenture. The bond bank has no taxing power. The bonds are
additionally supported by a moral obligation pledge of the city.
A debt service reserve fund also supports the bonds and
additional subordinate bonds are subject to a 1.25 times (x)
additional bonds test.
CREDIT PROFILE:
The Consolidated Redevelopment Project Allocation Area (the
allocation area) consists of eight merged redevelopment areas
located in the central business district in the city's downtown.
It is commercially diverse and includes residential and office
buildings, luxury hotels, retail, wholesale and manufacturing
facilities. The allocation area has benefited from convention
business, sports related development and commercial activity
over the last 20 years resulting in a revitalization of downtown
Indianapolis. A significant portion of this revitalization has
occurred since the opening in 1995 of the Circle Centre Mall,
occupying two city blocks, as well as significant expansion of
Eli Lilly's headquarters and the opening of luxury hotels. The
most recent development activity includes the construction of a
new $450 million JW Marriott Convention Center headquarters
hotel which opened earlier this year.
With the continued development in the tax base, tax
increment revenues have increased and continue to service debt
at adequate levels. The city's consultant estimates net assessed
value (AV) for fiscal 2011 at a large $1.5 billion with a base
valuation of $38 million or a small 2.5% of total net AV.
Coverage on combined senior and subordinate lien debt service
from fiscal 2011 estimated tax increment revenues, which
includes city-consultant-estimated appeals reductions and
partial additions to the tax roll from the new JW Marriott and
other new smaller hotel properties, is a strong 1.76x. The
senior lien bonds (series 1992D) have a closed lien and are
scheduled to mature in fiscal 2013. Coverage on subordinate lien
bonds in 2014 (the year maximum annual debt service occurs),
remains ample at 1.58x from estimated fiscal 2011 revenues and
is projected to rise to 1.79x in fiscal 2014 after projected
full JW Marriott real and personal property values are added.
The top ten real property taxpayers represented a high 43%
of 2010 net real AV in the area. The largest taxpayer is Eli
Lilly and Co. at 10%. Additionally, tax increment revenues
generated from personal property tax, which represent 23% of
combined real and personal property estimated tax increment
revenues in 2011, are primarily payable by Eli Lilly and JW
Marriott.
The State General Assembly has enacted numerous legislative
changes since 2006 that have affected tax revenues not only for
the district but for the city and county as a whole. A mitigant
to these changes and the potential reduction in revenues is the
provision included in that legislation permitting the city to
reduce the base AV of the property in the allocation area if the
legislative changes resulted in insufficient AV to generate
enough tax increment revenues to pay tax incremented supported
obligations.
The 'AA' rating on the bonds is supported by the city's
moral obligation pledge. According to the ordinance governing
the city's moral obligation, if revenues are projected to
produce a shortfall in debt service requirements and cause a
draw on the reserve fund, the chairman of the bond bank will
certify the deficiency to the city council within 90 days of
such projection, or prior to Dec. 1 of the fiscal year when the
deficit is expected to occur, whichever is earlier.
The bond bank covenants that it will take all actions
required or permitted to certify any deficiency to the city
council within 90 days, regardless if the deficiency was
anticipated in the annual budget. The council could then choose
to appropriate the funds necessary to replenish any deficiencies
in the bonds' debt service reserve fund. Although the city
council is not obligated to make such appropriations to
replenish the reserve fund deficiency, it did adopt an ordinance
in 1985 indicating its general intention to consider such
appropriations if necessary.
The bond bank currently has a TIF Stabilization Fund funded
at $10 million and an Appeals Reserve Fund funded at $22.2
million which could be applied toward any outstanding bond bank
tax increment supported debt.
The Indianapolis economy is well diversified and includes
pharmaceutical production, health services, life and sciences
companies, manufacturing and other business and professional
services companies which are leading the employment and city's
industrial output. Development in the city has been ongoing,
increasing the city's ability to generate tax revenues and
improve employment opportunities. The city's population has
grown 5% since 2000 equivalent to the county growth and slightly
below the state's increase of 6.6% for the same period. For
additional financial information on the city, see Fitch's Rating
Action Commentary for City of Indianapolis, IN GOs dated Aug. 8,
2011, and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.