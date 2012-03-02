(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued
a sector-specific special report describing the credit factors
the agency uses to analyse the Indian auto sector on its
National Rating scale.
The starting point for assessing Indian automotive
manufacturers requires placing their risk profile into a rating
range. In this case, Fitch believes that companies in this
sector occupy a range extending from 'Fitch BBB(ind)' up to
'Fitch AA(ind)'; though some of them may be rated lower or
higher based on individual credit characteristics.
Fitch believes that the Indian automotive sector, in
general, and the commercial vehicle segment in particular, are
exposed to economic cycles. The industry is also capital-
intensive, given the need to continuously develop and launch new
products as well as for augmenting capacity on a regular basis
to protect market share. Intense competition compels auto
companies to absorb part of input cost increases, thereby
keeping margins under pressure.
Other factors that Fitch assesses while rating Indian auto
companies are availability of government fiscal incentives which
can translate into lower capital and operating costs, exposure
to currency risks in relation to imports and exports, and
prevailing liquidity conditions, which, if favourable, can help
boost sales and fund capital expenditure programs of the auto
original equipment manufacturers.
The next step examines company-specific factors which
influence ratings, such as presence across various sub-segments,
size of distribution and service networks, product development
initiatives, and geographical and product diversification.
Finally, the report cites mid-point financial metrics -
profitability, cash flow coverage, financial leverage and
interest coverage ratios - commensurate with relevant rating
categories.
Fitch has placed these various building blocks within rating
ranges to increase transparency of its ratings. However, the
analysis does not offer a matrix or formula to derive a
notch-specific rating for companies in a particular sector.
Instead, it highlights the key rating factors most frequently
applied, while still recognising the potential for the unique
characteristics of a company and industry sub-sector to affect
ratings. Equally, the weighting between individual and aggregate
qualitative and quantitative factors varies over time, and where
one factor is significantly weaker than others, this weakest
element tends to attract a greater weight in the agency's rating
analysis.
The report, "Rating Indian Automotive Manufacturers", is
availalble on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
The sector-specific credit factors should be read in
conjunction with the master criteria "Corporate Rating
Methodology", dated 12 August 2011, which details Fitch's
overarching approach to rating corporate issuers and is also
available at www.fitchratings.com.