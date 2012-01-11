(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 -- Fitch Ratings says that Indian auto suppliers'
credit profiles would largely remain stable in 2012, underpinned
by the increasing focus of original equipment manufacturers
(OEMs) on localisation. The latter would also prevent any sharp
drop in revenue growth. Exposure to different segments of the
domestic automotive industry will help insulate diversified auto
suppliers' operating cash flows from an expected sustained
contraction in automotive sales in 2012. However, smaller
companies catering to limited products/market segments are
likely to be more affected until the macroeconomic situation
improves.
"The focus on localisation by OEMs, in an attempt to curtail
costs and diversify the geographical spread of suppliers, would
drive the growth for auto supplies amid subdued auto sales",
says Pragya Bansal, Associate Director in Fitch India's
Corporates team. The current depreciation of the Indian rupee is
likely to benefit auto suppliers in two ways: by increasing cost
competitiveness of exports and by prompting OEMs to source
components locally amid the rising cost of imports. India is a
net importer of auto components, which presents a significant
opportunity for domestic auto suppliers.
"But, deriving benefit from localisation and rupee
depreciation would involve undertaking significant capex in
capacity and capability building" added Ms. Bansal. The
investment needs for capitalising on the opportunity seems very
large in relation to the internal cash accruals of most of the
suppliers, prompting the need for external sources of funds.
This would drive up debt for most of the suppliers, though some
part of this could also be funded by way of fresh equity.
Fitch also notes that the bilateral or regional trade
agreements being negotiated between many countries / regions
could potentially change the international trade flows over the
medium- to long-term. Such free trade agreement could hurt the
Indian auto suppliers' exports potential on one hand while
adding to the competitive intensity in the domestic market,
though their impact would only be seen in the longer term.
Fitch-rated Indian auto suppliers include Shriram Pistons
and Rings Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), Hi-Tech Gears
Limited ('Fitch A(ind)'/Stable), Sandhar Technolgies Limited
('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable), Sterling Tools Limited ('Fitch
A-(ind)'/Stable), and Minda Corporation Limited ('Fitch
BBB+(ind)'/Stable).
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Indian
Automotive Suppliers
here