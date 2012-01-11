(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 -- Fitch Ratings says that Indian auto suppliers' credit profiles would largely remain stable in 2012, underpinned by the increasing focus of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on localisation. The latter would also prevent any sharp drop in revenue growth. Exposure to different segments of the domestic automotive industry will help insulate diversified auto suppliers' operating cash flows from an expected sustained contraction in automotive sales in 2012. However, smaller companies catering to limited products/market segments are likely to be more affected until the macroeconomic situation improves.

"The focus on localisation by OEMs, in an attempt to curtail costs and diversify the geographical spread of suppliers, would drive the growth for auto supplies amid subdued auto sales", says Pragya Bansal, Associate Director in Fitch India's Corporates team. The current depreciation of the Indian rupee is likely to benefit auto suppliers in two ways: by increasing cost competitiveness of exports and by prompting OEMs to source components locally amid the rising cost of imports. India is a net importer of auto components, which presents a significant opportunity for domestic auto suppliers.

"But, deriving benefit from localisation and rupee depreciation would involve undertaking significant capex in capacity and capability building" added Ms. Bansal. The investment needs for capitalising on the opportunity seems very large in relation to the internal cash accruals of most of the suppliers, prompting the need for external sources of funds. This would drive up debt for most of the suppliers, though some part of this could also be funded by way of fresh equity.

Fitch also notes that the bilateral or regional trade agreements being negotiated between many countries / regions could potentially change the international trade flows over the medium- to long-term. Such free trade agreement could hurt the Indian auto suppliers' exports potential on one hand while adding to the competitive intensity in the domestic market, though their impact would only be seen in the longer term.

Fitch-rated Indian auto suppliers include Shriram Pistons and Rings Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), Hi-Tech Gears Limited ('Fitch A(ind)'/Stable), Sandhar Technolgies Limited ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable), Sterling Tools Limited ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable), and Minda Corporation Limited ('Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable).

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Indian Automotive Suppliers