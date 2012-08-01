(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that the Outlook for Indian auto suppliers remains stable in
view of steady demand, emanating from their diversified revenue
streams, despite a likely easing of profitability in H212.
However, a fall in volumes in some sub-segments of the domestic
auto industry could manifest into lower revenue growth for
certain suppliers.
Fitch expects the profitability of Indian auto suppliers to
moderate in H212 due to the limited ability of original
equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to fully absorb high raw material
prices, caused partially by a weaker rupee, alongside an
increase in other input costs.
"The Indian auto supplier sector has benefitted from
increased export competiveness on account of rupee depreciation
along with the revival in demand from the US and penetration
into new export markets. However, subdued growth in Europe
negated part of the positive impact of the weaker rupee", says
Pragya Bansal, Associate Director in Fitch's Corporates team in
India.
OEMs' increased thrust on localisation of imported
components and newer vehicle technologies should keep capex
requirements high for auto suppliers over the medium term as
well. The sector has made significant investment over the last
five years in capacity additions and building technical
capability.
Fitch expects an easing of operating profitability along
with a lengthening of credit cycle to necessitate the need for
higher working capital. This is in addition to the long-term
borrowings from previous capex plans or proposed projects, which
would be likely to weaken the credit metrics of auto suppliers
over H212. However, the limited exposure of Indian auto
suppliers to foreign currency borrowings would help prevent any
large alteration in their credit metrics in 2012 from rupee
depreciation.
A sharper and widespread fall in automotive volumes beyond
2012 could adversely impact OEM's operating cash flows and in
turn lengthen their payable periods to auto suppliers. Auto
suppliers' stressed liquidity through higher working capital
borrowings could constrain their financial flexibility for
completion of capex plans and may cause a revision in the
outlook to negative.
Fitch-rated Indian auto suppliers include Shriram Pistons
and Rings Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), Hi-Tech Gears
Limited ('Fitch A(ind)'/Stable), Sandhar Technolgies Limited
('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable), Sterling Tools Limited ('Fitch
A-(ind)'/Stable), and Minda Corporation Limited ('Fitch
BBB+(ind)'/Stable).