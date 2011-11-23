(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special report describing the credit factors it uses to analyse Indian auto supplier companies on its National scale.

The starting point for assessing auto suppliers is to place the sector risk profile into a rating range. In this case, Fitch believes that the Indian auto suppliers sector is exposed to great deal of cyclicality given the significant dependence on the discretionary nature of automotive sales. As a result, representative companies would more likely fall into the 'Fitch A(ind)' to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' rating categories; smaller issuers which have limited diversification, and/or lower-margin product offerings would fall into the 'Fitch BB(ind)' category or lower. Given the high operational risk of the sector, the chances of auto suppliers being rated in the 'Fitch AA(ind)' category is limited to companies with strong financials metrics and a portfolio of high value-added product offerings.

Fitch also examines company-specific traits, such as such as the scale of operations, revenue and geographical diversification, market position, complexity of product offerings, customer concentration, and technical capabilities, that have an influence on the rating category. The report explains how a company's financial profile - profitability, liquidity and leverage metrics - influences its creditworthiness and final rating.

Fitch has placed these various building blocks within rating ranges to increase the transparency of its ratings, though it notes that its analysis does not offer a matrix or formula to derive a notch-specific rating for companies in a particular sector. Instead, the analysis highlights the key rating factors most frequently applied, while still recognising the potential for unique characteristics of a company and industry sub-sector to affect ratings. Equally, the weighting between individual and aggregate qualitative and quantitative factors varies over time, and where one factor is significantly weaker than others, this weakest element tends to attract a greater weight in Fitch's rating analysis.

The release of the special report, entitled "Rating Indian Automotive Suppliers - Sector Credit Factors for National Ratings", follows the publication on 11 March 2010 of a related report, entitled "Interpreting the New Sector Credit Factor Reports for Corporates". Both reports are available at www.fitchratings.com.

The sector-specific credit factors should be read in conjunction with the master criteria "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 12 August 2011, which details Fitch's overarching approach to rating corporate issuers and is available at www.fitchratings.com.