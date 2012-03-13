(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) March 13, 2012--The operating
performance of some Indian banks is likely to remain weak in the
fiscal year ending March 31, 2013. The economy's slower growth
than in recent years, a dip in credit growth, rising
delinquencies, and tighter margins could cause a deterioration
in performance. That's according to a report titled, "India
Banking Outlook: Economic Headwinds Are Likely To Lower Asset
Quality And Earnings In 2012," that Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services published recently.
"The asset quality of Indian banks is likely to remain weak,
or even deteriorate, due to the moderation in economic activity,
high inflation, and high interest rates," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Geeta Chugh. "We expect restructured loans to
rise in fiscal years 2012 and 2013. Small and midsize companies
are particularly vulnerable."
According to the report, credit growth in India is likely to
weaken to 16%-17% in fiscal years 2012 and 2013, from about 23%
in fiscal year 2011. Standard & Poor's expects net interest
margins of Indian banks to remain tight in fiscal year 2013 due
to intensifying competition amid low credit growth, and
borrowers' limited ability to absorb higher interest rates.
The report noted that the stand-alone credit profiles of a
few Indian banks could weaken due to a decline in asset quality
and earnings. The ratings on government-owned banks, which face
greater exposure to asset quality deterioration, could benefit
from a "very high" likelihood of government support.
Such support underpins the stable outlook on the ratings on
Indian banks. Proposed guidelines of the central bank, Reserve
Bank of India (RBI), for implementing Basel III in India could
strengthen the capitalization of banks in the country, the
report said.
"We expect all the banks that we rate in India to meet the
RBI's Basel III capital adequacy requirements on time," said Ms.
Chugh. "Post implementation of Basel III, Indian banks'
risk-adjusted capital could move up by at least 100-200 basis
points. This could strengthen the credit profiles of domestic
banks over the next three to five years."
The report pointed out that Indian banks also benefit from
the good long-term economic growth prospects of the economy.
Over a longer period, the growth in business should enable banks
to maintain sound financial health.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010