MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that the introduction of mandatory cable television (TV)
digitization in India would improve business profile of
multi-system operators (MSOs) over the medium- to long-term,
driven by improved transparency through accurate reporting of
subscriber base. This in turn will provide greater comfort to
investors to provide capital to this sector.
The greater transparency will also improve broadcasters'
revenues as they may negotiate for a better price. However, the
proposed mandatory digitization, which is presently awaiting
parliamentary approval, will require significant capex to
develop digital infrastructure. This will involve significant
investments in digital set-top boxes, based on the total
estimated analog subscriber base of 68 to 67 million (source:
the FCCI-KPMG Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Report
2011).
It is primarily due to the current industry practice wherein
the cost of a set-top box is heavily subsidized by MSOs.
Nevertheless, some comfort is drawn from the Telecom Regulatory
Authority of India's recommendation for a phased implementation
of digitization. Also, Fitch expects that MSOs (like Hathway
Cable & Datacom Ltd, 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable) who have
voluntarily started the digitisation process, to better manage
the overall execution and financial risks compared with peers,
especially during the first phase of digitization wherein the
subscriber base and capex requirements are low.
The agency believes that the expected improvement in
business profile of MSOs would outweigh any financial risks
stemming from large debt-funded capex in the short-term. Fitch
also expects that mandatory digitization will provide
opportunities for consolidation in the cable industry.
Furthermore, it may change the existing subscription revenue
sharing mechanism between various stakeholders in the cable
industry (broadcasters, MSOs and LCOs), which in Fitch's opinion
should benefit MSOs. However, carriage and placement revenues of
MSOs may come under pressure.
In addition, the agency believes that mandatory digitisation
would better equip the cable TV distribution industry to compete
with the direct-to-home (DTH) companies at competitive prices.
Also, MSOs' ability to offer additional services, like internet
broadband services, using a common infrastructure will improve
their operational leverage and help generate additional cash
flows.