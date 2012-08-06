(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the outlook for the Indian construction sector remains stable
for H212, despite the continued unfavourable macroeconomic
environment, as some of the risks have already been factored
into the ratings. However, the medium-term outlook could be
affected by ongoing challenges in execution, coupled with high
interest rates and lacklustre equity markets.
Fitch is concerned about the construction sector's growing
order book position amid slowdown in project execution, as this
impacts cash flows and leads to higher working capital
requirements. Execution delays are generally a result of issues
concerning land, fuel-supply shortages and environmental
clearance. While the government of India has announced a Project
Clearance Board and a monitoring mechanism to speed up project
execution, the effectiveness of this system remains to be seen.
Also, companies are facing delays in raising debt for
build-operate-transfer/build-own-operate-transfer (BOT/BOOT)
projects, with banks exercising greater due diligence on the
project execution capability of construction companies. The
ability to raise equity has also weakened with the subdued
equity markets.
The outlook may be revised to positive upon successful
execution of the government's infrastructure plans and better
availability of funding (both debt and equity) leading to faster
turnover of order books. Conversely, a continued pile-up of
orders without matching execution capability and an inability to
fund investments in BOT/BOOT projects or working capital
requirements could lead to a revision of the outlook to
negative.
Fitch-rated Indian construction companies include IOT
Infrastructure & Energy Services Ltd ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable),
Tata Projects Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), SEW
Infrastructure Limited ('Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable), IVRCL Limited
('Fitch A+(ind)'/Negative), Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Limited
('Fitch A(ind)'/Negative) and IRB Infrastructure Developers
Limited ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable).