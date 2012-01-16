(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that the 2012 outlook for the Indian construction sector is
stable, as the various risks outlined below have already been
captured in the ratings of construction companies to an extent.
However, the outlook could be revised to negative during the
year in the event of a higher-than-expected slowdown in order
inflows and lack of equity funding for build-operate-transfer
(BOT)/ build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) projects.
A major development in the sector over the last two years
has been the entry of engineering, procurement and construction
(EPC) companies into development of BOT/BOOT projects. Fitch
expects the BOT/BOOT portfolio to continue to grow in 2012,
which will require companies to invest substantial equity.
However, continuing volatility in stock markets and weakening
economic conditions may hamper plans to raise funds. The ability
to raise equity to fund investments in both BOT and BOOT
projects will be key to the stability of companies' credit
profiles. Alternatively, funding of such investments through
debt at the parent level would put pressure on their ratings in
the medium term.
Order inflows are expected to slowdown in 2012, resulting in
order book remaining stagnant in 2012. Order inflows from the
industrial sector will probably weaken as corporate sector capex
plans are deferred amid slowing GDP growth. However, order
inflows from the transportation sector and other infrastructure
segments (except power) are expected to remain buoyant, due to
the government's continued focus on infrastructure development.
EBITDA margins of most companies are likely to be stable due
to the existence of escalation clauses in construction
contracts. However, those with a higher proportion of
fixed-price EPC contracts may see a contraction in margins if
there is a substantial movement in material prices. The
companies which had bid for projects aggressively in the past
may also see a fall in margins.
Rising interest rates have led to the deterioration of debt
coverage ratios of construction companies. The higher interest
rates will also increase the cost of BOT/BOOT projects and limit
their ability to service debts upon operation. This could mean
their holding entities (sponsors) would be required to provide
greater support, increasing equity requirements at the sponsor
level.
Working capital position of most Fitch-rated companies was
stable in 2011 and is expected to remain stable in 2012.
However, companies executing projects with weak counterparties,
such as certain state governments and BOT projects with weak
sponsors, may face an increase in the receivables period. Also,
smaller sub-contractors may face liquidity pressures due to a
contraction in bank funding. Therefore, companies which rely on
sub-contractors for the execution of their projects may
experience difficulties.
Fitch does not expect a positive change to the outlook
during the year. Positive rating actions, if any, would be
driven by individual credit profiles.
Fitch-rated Indian construction companies include IOT
Infrastructure & Energy Services Ltd ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable),
Tata Projects Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), SEW
Infrastructure Limited ('Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable), IVRCL Limited
('Fitch A+(ind)'/RWN), Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Limited ('Fitch
A(ind)'/Stable) and IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable).
The full report, "2012 Outlook: Indian Construction Sector",
is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.