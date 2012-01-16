(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Indian Construction Sector

here

CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the 2012 outlook for the Indian construction sector is stable, as the various risks outlined below have already been captured in the ratings of construction companies to an extent. However, the outlook could be revised to negative during the year in the event of a higher-than-expected slowdown in order inflows and lack of equity funding for build-operate-transfer (BOT)/ build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) projects.

A major development in the sector over the last two years has been the entry of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies into development of BOT/BOOT projects. Fitch expects the BOT/BOOT portfolio to continue to grow in 2012, which will require companies to invest substantial equity. However, continuing volatility in stock markets and weakening economic conditions may hamper plans to raise funds. The ability to raise equity to fund investments in both BOT and BOOT projects will be key to the stability of companies' credit profiles. Alternatively, funding of such investments through debt at the parent level would put pressure on their ratings in the medium term.

Order inflows are expected to slowdown in 2012, resulting in order book remaining stagnant in 2012. Order inflows from the industrial sector will probably weaken as corporate sector capex plans are deferred amid slowing GDP growth. However, order inflows from the transportation sector and other infrastructure segments (except power) are expected to remain buoyant, due to the government's continued focus on infrastructure development.

EBITDA margins of most companies are likely to be stable due to the existence of escalation clauses in construction contracts. However, those with a higher proportion of fixed-price EPC contracts may see a contraction in margins if there is a substantial movement in material prices. The companies which had bid for projects aggressively in the past may also see a fall in margins.

Rising interest rates have led to the deterioration of debt coverage ratios of construction companies. The higher interest rates will also increase the cost of BOT/BOOT projects and limit their ability to service debts upon operation. This could mean their holding entities (sponsors) would be required to provide greater support, increasing equity requirements at the sponsor level.

Working capital position of most Fitch-rated companies was stable in 2011 and is expected to remain stable in 2012. However, companies executing projects with weak counterparties, such as certain state governments and BOT projects with weak sponsors, may face an increase in the receivables period. Also, smaller sub-contractors may face liquidity pressures due to a contraction in bank funding. Therefore, companies which rely on sub-contractors for the execution of their projects may experience difficulties.

Fitch does not expect a positive change to the outlook during the year. Positive rating actions, if any, would be driven by individual credit profiles.

Fitch-rated Indian construction companies include IOT Infrastructure & Energy Services Ltd ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), Tata Projects Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), SEW Infrastructure Limited ('Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable), IVRCL Limited ('Fitch A+(ind)'/RWN), Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Limited ('Fitch A(ind)'/Stable) and IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable).

The full report, "2012 Outlook: Indian Construction Sector", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.