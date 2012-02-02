(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that distribution companies (discoms) in the five Indian states,
namely Tamil Nadu (TN), Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP),
Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Haryana, constituted 80% of the total
book losses of all discoms in the country in financial ended
March 2010 (FY10). Book losses in state power utilities (SPUs)
are in turn concentrated (FY10: 93%) at the level of discoms,
with generation/transmission/trading companies accounting for
only 7%.
The weak financial profile of discoms is the primary cause
of stress for SPUs, with the latter's aggregate annual book
losses reaching INR295bn in FY10 (FY06: INR70bn). "This means
that under the "cost-plus" tariff, generation and transmission
companies are able to push their costs to the discoms, which are
unable to recover the same from their consumers", says Salil
Garg, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Utilities team.
While the substantial increase in the book and cash losses
of discoms is widely known, Fitch notes that such a macro view
masks the presence of healthy and well-performing discoms.
States can be classified according to the book profits/losses of
their discoms over FY08-FY10.
There are 12 states where losses of discoms increased in
FY10 versus FY08, and nine states where profits decreased. These
21 states resulted in the high net-aggregate book loss; of
which, eight states had discoms with book losses greater than
INR10bn in FY10. Of these eight states, discoms in five states -
TN, UP, MP, J&K and Haryana - contributed INR220bn (80%) to the
net aggregate book loss in FY10, with 66% being accounted by the
first three states. Discoms in TN, UP and MP also had high cash
loss in FY10. Discoms in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh (AP),
despite registering book profits of nil and INR0.65bn, recorded
large cash loss due to low realisation of subsidy at only 7% and
45% in FY10.
Discoms in Rajasthan had the highest cash loss at INR105bn.
Discoms in TN, UP, MP, AP and Rajasthan contributed 86% to FY10
net aggregate cash loss. Discoms in Rajasthan, TN and UP were
consistently among the top five cash loss-making discoms over
FY08-FY10.
"Discoms with high book/cash loss have been affected by an
unfavourable combination of consumer mix, pricing, aggregate
technical and commercial losses (ATC), subsidy and high power
purchase costs. Hence, they registered negative gross margins
(average selling price - average power purchase cost), excluding
subsidy payments.
However, discoms in TN, UP and J&K had negative gross
margins even after considering subsidy payments, reflecting the
low average selling price per unit", says Vivek Jain, Analyst in
Fitch's Asia Pacific Utilities team. Discoms in TN, Haryana and
AP had the lowest tariffs for agricultural consumers at nil,
INR0.27, INR0.21 per unit, respectively, in FY10, versus the all
India average (AIA) of INR0.89 per unit. The effect of low
tariffs was magnified for discoms in AP and Haryana as they had
38% and 31% of volumes, respectively, being sold to agricultural
consumers against AIA of 23%. Similarly, discoms in Rajasthan
and Haryana were impacted by both lower percentage of
electricity being sold to industrial consumers (26% each,, in
FY10 versus AIA of 34%) and low tariffs to these consumers
(INR3.86 and INR4.07 per unit, respectively, versus AIA of
INR4.4 per unit).
The national average for ATC losses remained high in FY10 at
27.15%, with discoms in J&K, MP and UP posting losses of 70%,
44% and 41%, respectively, which adversely affected their
average selling prices per unit. The average power purchase cost
per unit for discoms in Rajasthan, Haryana, TN and UP was much
higher than NTPC Limited's ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) average
selling price in FY10. This reflects the lack of sufficient
long-term power tie-ups by these discoms and their high reliance
on the expensive short-term power.
A curtailment of fresh loans by banks and financial
institutions to discoms could trigger defaults by the latter.
Delayed payments by discoms can have a cascading effect on the
value chain, with delayed payments to generators leading to
delayed payments to coal and equipment suppliers, stretching
their working-capital cycles and affecting their credit
profiles.
The full report "Losses in Indian State Power Utilities" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.