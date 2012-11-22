(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
India's four largest public-sector banks and one subsidiary bank
at Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'. The banks are
State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of
Baroda (BOB), Canara Bank (Canara) and Bank of Baroda New
Zealand (BOB NZ). The Outlook on the IDRs is Negative, which
mirrors India's rating Outlook.
The agency has also downgraded Canara's Viability Rating
(VR) by one notch to 'bb+' while affirming that of SBI, PNB and
BOB at 'bbb-'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the
end of this commentary.
The IDRs of the four government banks are driven by a high
probability of extraordinary government support if required
given their high systemic importance. These banks account for
close to 32% of the system assets and deposits backed by a
pan-India franchise of over 27,000 branches as of the financial
year ended March 2012 (over 33,000 including SBI's five
associate banks).
Compared with the government banks' covered in this review,
Canara's VR downgrade reflects structural challenges in the
bank's funding and asset quality, which are unlikely to be
addressed without near-term implications on growth and,
potentially, on market share. In particular, Canara has higher
risk concentration to the troubled infrastructure sector
including state electricity boards (SEB) and a weaker funding
profile.
In general, government banks have large concentrations in
the infrastructure sector, where industry challenges including
fuel supply issues, low tariffs, and high interest cost are
leading to large-scale restructuring in areas such as SEBs,
power projects and aviation. Fitch believes that the reported
non-performing loans (NPLs) do not completely reflect these
risks as their calculation does not include restructured loans.
Fitch believes that the potential for further loan restructuring
is highest for Canara and is a negative for its asset quality
given its weak specific provision cover of only 15% at FYE12.
BOB is also vulnerable to more loan restructuring but this
is mitigated by its asset quality track record and performance -
the strongest among large government banks in the last five
years. Furthermore, BOB's specific provision cover - along with
SBI's - is among the highest for large government banks at 59%
and 64% respectively.
SBI - despite its high NPLs - has seen a consistent increase
in specific provision cover in the last four years and has the
lowest proportion of restructured assets relative to peers.
Fitch estimates that stressed assets (NPLs plus restructured
loans) ratios for SBI and BOB stood at 6.7% and 6.4% for H1FY13
despite wide divergence in their reported NPLs of 5.2% and 2%
respectively. The stressed assets ratio was the weakest for PNB
at 11.7%.
The VRs for SBI, PNB and BOB factor in their stable funding,
asset diversity and reasonably high pre-provision profitability.
These strengths should help the banks to withstand increase in
credit costs even under stress without materially impairing
their capitalisation. Canara, on the other hand, has lower
overall profitability relative to these peers due to weaker
margins, which are a function of its higher-cost funding
profile.
Despite funding challenges posed by rising interest rates
over the last two years, low-cost deposits per branch have
increased for large government banks, except Canara, and have
helped maintain deposit stability despite migration towards term
deposits.
Capitalisation is considered strong for the four banks,
backed by timely capital support from the government and sound
quality of capital. The large banks are expected to account for
a sizeable share of the Indian banking system's capital
requirement under Basel 3. Raising capital may be a challenge at
a time when most banks are also likely to seek capital, which is
between FY16-FY18.
The ratings of the tier 1 subordinated bonds and upper tier
2 bonds are consistent with the approach taken for other similar
performing securities based on Fitch's criteria.
BOBNZ's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued
strong support from BOB, given 100% ownership and management
control.
The IDRs for all four banks and the VRs for SBI, PNB and
BOB, which are capped by the sovereign's IDR, would be sensitive
to a downgrade of the Indian sovereign. Furthermore, the VRs
would be sensitive to weaker operating conditions that
materially impact asset quality indicators beyond Fitch's
current expectations.
The rating actions are as follows:
SBI:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD5bn MTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD400m perpetual tier 1 bonds: affirmed at 'B'
PNB:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
BOB:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD500m senior notes under MTN programme: affirmed at
'BBB-'
- USD350m senior notes under MTN programme: affirmed at
'BBB-'
- USD300m upper Tier 2 notes under MTN programme: affirmed
at 'B+'
BOB NZ:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
- Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Canara:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
- Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD1bn MTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Senior debt under MTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD250m upper Tier 2 bonds: affirmed at 'B+'