SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--The Indian
airport regulator's decision on a tariff-increase proposal by
the operator of Delhi's international airport is likely to
influence infrastructure projects in the country, said Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services in a report published today.
According to the report, titled "The Delhi Airport Project:
A Case Study Of What Hinders Private Participation In India's
Infrastructure Development," the decision is likely to affect
private-sector participation in regulated capital-intensive
projects in India.
"The potential large increase in tariffs at Delhi airport
emphasizes the need for a detailed public-private participation
policy and planning at all levels of the government," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rajiv Vishwanathan.
"Standardization of procurement processes; transparency in
bidding; proper risk allocation among the different parties in a
project; and adequate project preparation and feasibility
studies are factors that make infrastructure projects more
viable," said Mr. Vishwanathan. "Having these factors can go a
long way toward building confidence in a project and attracting
private funding."
The report explains the need for higher tariffs at Delhi
airport and the impact of such an increase on airlines and
passengers that use the airport. It also explores the effect of
tariff-adjustment delays on the project sponsor. Private sector
participants will be keenly watching the outcome, transparency,
and timeframe of the regulatory process at Delhi airport.
"In our view, higher tariffs could negatively affect the
credit quality and resilience of some low-cost airlines
operating out of Delhi," Mr. Vishwanathan said. "Large
international full-service airlines may reduce the number of
flights to the city, but we don't expect them to cease
operations to Delhi or move their hubs to lower-cost airports."
