CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that despite an expected moderation in revenue growth in 2012
from 2011 levels, the outlook for the Indian IT services sector
is stable on the back of its strong liquidity position. The
revenue growth may decline from a slowdown in the demand for IT
services because of uncertainty regarding economic growth in the
key markets of US and eurozone.
Employee hiring increased in 2011 in anticipation of
improving demand in the sector, resulting in higher wage costs;
and thus negatively impacted EBIDTA margins for the nine-month
period ended December 2011. The moderation in revenue growth is
likely to exert further margin pressures. The depreciating
Indian rupee, which lost around 15% of its value against the US
dollar during January-December 2011, is likely to provide some
relief to the margins over the short-term as about 60% of Indian
IT export contracts are USD-denominated. However, over the
medium-term, some of the advantage may erode due to the
increasing competition.
Fitch believes that the liquidity of the Indian IT services
companies would remain comfortable in 2012, backed by their high
cash balances, low debt levels and positive free cash flows from
the recurring and critical nature of IT services. However,
demand contraction due to a double-dip recession and /or any
increase in M&A activity, large dividend payouts, share buybacks
and/or an expansion in receivables periods are the key risks to
liquidity.
M&A activity is likely to continue in 2012, with Indian IT
services companies focusing on acquiring targets in specific
industry verticals and geographies. The possibility of
large-scale acquisitions, which either drain liquidity
substantially or increase leverage, continues to be a credit
concern.
The outlook could be revised to negative if there is a
sustained decline in EBIDTA margins, leading to a reduction in
liquidity. Factors that are likely to negatively impact EBIDTA
margins are demand slowdown and /or increased competition,
leading to price reductions. The ratings of individual companies
could be adversely affected by event risks such as acquisitions
and shareholder-friendly actions which would either drain
liquidity or result in a material increase in debt levels. Any
adverse change in the proportion of offshoring/outsourcing
revenues due to regulatory developments could also affect the
sector negatively.
Fitch-rated Indian IT services companies include IBM India
Private Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/ Stable), MindTree Limited
('Fitch AA(ind)'/Negative), Infinite Computer Solutions Limited
('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), Megasoft Limited ('Fitch BBB+(ind)'/
Stable) and Semantic Space Technologies Limited ('Fitch A(ind)'/
Stable).
