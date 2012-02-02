(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that the outlook for the Indian print media and TV broadcasting
sectors is negative in 2012, as growth in advertising spending
is expected to slow down due to the moderating economic growth
and cost reduction initiatives by corporates.
Fitch notes that TV broadcasters generate 70%-90% of
revenues from advertising compared with about 70% for newspaper
publishers, and are therefore likely to be the worse hit in this
area. However, the broadcasters that have diversified their
revenue base towards subscription are expected to perform better
than those with a higher exposure to advertising revenue.
The rising newsprint cost, which is the largest operating
cost for newspaper publishers and typically accounting for
40%-50% of total operating costs, is likely to pressure the
operating margins of the print media industry. At end-November
2011, domestic newsprint prices increased by 13.4% and
international newsprint prices by 7.0% compared with the average
prices in 2010, respectively.
The recent depreciation of the Indian rupee has lead to a
further increase in the effective price of the international
newsprint. Fitch expects the Indian media industry to grow at a
rate of 8%-12% in 2012. Given the high newsprint costs and
expected lower revenue growth, margins of the print media
industry are likely to fall to the range of 18%-22%.
Broadcasting industry margins are expected to fall to the range
of 24%-28%. The lower profitability would lead to the
deterioration of the credit metrics of the companies in these
two sectors.
Fitch believes that the introduction of mandatory cable TV
digitisation in India would improve the business profile of
multi-system operators over the medium- to long-term. Also,
radio phase-III auctions are believed to be positive for the
industry in the long-term.
However, the credit profiles of operators are expected to
worsen in the short- to medium-term as successful bidders will
have to pay non-refundable one-time entry fees. Fitch-rated
Indian media and entertainment companies include Hathway Cable &
Datacom Ltd. ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable), Rajasthan Patrika Private
Limited ('Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable) and Stargaze Entertainment
Private Limited ('Fitch BB-(ind)'/Negative).
The report, "2012 Outlook: Indian Media & Entertainment -
Reduced Advertising Spending Threatens Margins", is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.