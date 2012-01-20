(The following was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Indian Oil and Gas here

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the 2012 Outlook for both public and private sector Indian oil and gas companies is stable despite various challenges, including the increasing fuel subsidy burden on public sector companies (PSCs) and an uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

Fitch links the ratings of oil and gas PSCs with that of the sovereign ('BBB-'/Stable) because of the strategic importance of the sector and the evidence of tangible financial support, and it does not expect any weakening of these ties. The agency continues to have a Stable Outlook on private sector companies based on its current expectation of their earnings and capital expenditure.

"Slow policy reform remains the key reason for burgeoning under-recoveries, though high crude oil prices and a depreciating INR have further driven up the under-recoveries in the current financial year", says Abhinav Goel, Senior Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team.

High net under recoveries caused all three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) to report EBITDA losses in H112 (ended September 2011). As Fitch does not expect much fuel pricing policy reforms in 2012, gross under-recoveries will remain high unless crude oil prices reduce significantly or INR appreciates.

"Since Fitch's ratings on public sector OMCs are based on its expectation of continued government support, given their role as the government's extended arm for policy implementation, these ratings are not likely to be affected", added Mr. Goel.

Further, there is a lack of policy reform to improve timeliness of subsidy transfer to public sector OMCs, leading to borrowing spikes. OMCs' borrowings increased in H112 partly due to the time gap between the announcement of subsidies and actual release of funds by the Indian government.

The first tranche amounting to INR80bn of the budgetary support of INR300bn for H112 was released only towards end-December 2011. Refining margins are likely to soften in 2012 from the 2011 levels as global demand growth slows and further refining capacity is added. "Despite the overcapacity situation in domestic refining, OMCs benefit from subsidy support whereas sustained exports by private sector refiners support their cash flows", added Mr. Goel.

Fitch-rated oil and gas companies include Reliance Industries Limited ('BBB-'/'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), Indian Oil Corporation Limited ('BBB-'/'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), GAIL (India) Limited ('BBB-'/Stable) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable).

The full report '2012 Outlook: Indian Oil and Gas Sector' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' or by clicking on the link above.