NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that the 2012 Outlook for both public and private sector Indian
oil and gas companies is stable despite various challenges,
including the increasing fuel subsidy burden on public sector
companies (PSCs) and an uncertain global macroeconomic
environment.
Fitch links the ratings of oil and gas PSCs with that of the
sovereign ('BBB-'/Stable) because of the strategic importance of
the sector and the evidence of tangible financial support, and
it does not expect any weakening of these ties. The agency
continues to have a Stable Outlook on private sector companies
based on its current expectation of their earnings and capital
expenditure.
"Slow policy reform remains the key reason for burgeoning
under-recoveries, though high crude oil prices and a
depreciating INR have further driven up the under-recoveries in
the current financial year", says Abhinav Goel, Senior Director
in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team.
High net under recoveries caused all three public sector oil
marketing companies (OMCs) to report EBITDA losses in H112
(ended September 2011). As Fitch does not expect much fuel
pricing policy reforms in 2012, gross under-recoveries will
remain high unless crude oil prices reduce significantly or INR
appreciates.
"Since Fitch's ratings on public sector OMCs are based on
its expectation of continued government support, given their
role as the government's extended arm for policy implementation,
these ratings are not likely to be affected", added Mr. Goel.
Further, there is a lack of policy reform to improve
timeliness of subsidy transfer to public sector OMCs, leading to
borrowing spikes. OMCs' borrowings increased in H112 partly due
to the time gap between the announcement of subsidies and actual
release of funds by the Indian government.
The first tranche amounting to INR80bn of the budgetary
support of INR300bn for H112 was released only towards
end-December 2011. Refining margins are likely to soften in 2012
from the 2011 levels as global demand growth slows and further
refining capacity is added. "Despite the overcapacity situation
in domestic refining, OMCs benefit from subsidy support whereas
sustained exports by private sector refiners support their cash
flows", added Mr. Goel.
Fitch-rated oil and gas companies include Reliance
Industries Limited ('BBB-'/'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), Indian Oil
Corporation Limited ('BBB-'/'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), GAIL
(India) Limited ('BBB-'/Stable) and Hindustan Petroleum
Corporation Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable).
The full report '2012 Outlook: Indian Oil and Gas Sector' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' or by clicking on the link
above.