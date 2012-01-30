(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the 2012 outlook for the Indian pharmaceutical industry is
stable. The agency expects credit profiles to remain stable
given that long-term earnings and profitability prospects remain
intact with moderate capex.
Fitch believes that during 2012, earnings prospects for
Indian pharmaceutical companies will continue to be guided by
the growing preference for generics as well as opportunities
provided by patent expiries in developed markets. Furthermore,
other segments of the sector, namely contract research and
manufacturing services, and the domestic market are also
expected to continue to grow due to the favourable macro
environment.
Fitch expects that amid the growing demand for generics,
capacity utilisation for the sector would increase and operating
margins would benefit from better cost rationalisation. The
agency notes that margin improvement for the sector could also
accrue due to depreciation of the rupee. However, the extent of
this would be governed by the amount of imports and hedging
policies adopted. Any additional licensing income received from
strategic alliances could also have a positive impact on
margins.
Fitch believes that in light of the sector's positive
prospects, working capital could remain high. Debt levels would
also increase due to the significant depreciation of the rupee
and subsequent restatement of foreign currency denominated debt.
However, liquidity for mid- to large-size pharmaceutical
companies is expected to remain comfortable, supported by
earnings growth, stable operating margins and limited capex.
Licensing income from strategic alliances between Indian and
global pharmaceutical companies could further support liquidity.
Fitch notes significant negative implications arising from
non-compliance with international regulatory standards
,competitive pressures resulting in significant reduction in
margins and sustained depreciation of the rupee leading due to
higher debt on account of foreign currency borrowing could
hamper the sector's credit profile.
The full report '2012 Outlook: Indian Pharmaceutical Sector'
is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.