(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited's (IRFC) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings at 'BBB-'. IRFC's
National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings have been affirmed at
'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook and 'Fitch A1+(ind)',
respectively. A list of additional rating actions is provided
below.
The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on
India's Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to Negative from Stable
(please see rating action commentary dated 18 June 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com), and reflects strong strategic,
operational and financial linkages between IRFC and the
sovereign. Fitch has also withdrawn the 'BBB-(exp)' rating
assigned to IRFC's proposed USD300m bond, as the issuer has not
yet finalised the bond documents.
In FY12, Indian Railways reduced its initially proposed plan
size, and hence IRFC did not borrow the proposed USD300m. Other
rating actions are as follows: JPY12bn (USD152.03m) term-loan
affirmed at 'BBB-' JPY3bn (USD38m) term-loan affirmed at 'BBB-'
