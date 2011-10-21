(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/HONG KONG, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
five publicly rated Indian SF tranches were upgraded and 30 were
affirmed during the third quarter of 2011 (Q311).
The tranches upgraded related to the second loss credit
facilities of three transactions backed by construction
equipment loans and two transactions backed by new and used
commercial vehicle loans. The upgrades were driven by an
increase in credit enhancement cover due to defaults well within
Fitch's initial expectations and pool amortisation to date.
The tranches affirmed related to 15 transactions backed by
residential mortgage loans, six backed by construction equipment
loans, five backed by lease receivables and four backed by new
and used commercial vehicle loans. The affirmations are based on
the performance of the underlying transactions which are in line
with Fitch's expectations.
Individual rating action commentaries relating to specific
rating actions can be found on Fitch's website at
www.fitchratings.com.