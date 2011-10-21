(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/HONG KONG, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that five publicly rated Indian SF tranches were upgraded and 30 were affirmed during the third quarter of 2011 (Q311).

The tranches upgraded related to the second loss credit facilities of three transactions backed by construction equipment loans and two transactions backed by new and used commercial vehicle loans. The upgrades were driven by an increase in credit enhancement cover due to defaults well within Fitch's initial expectations and pool amortisation to date.

The tranches affirmed related to 15 transactions backed by residential mortgage loans, six backed by construction equipment loans, five backed by lease receivables and four backed by new and used commercial vehicle loans. The affirmations are based on the performance of the underlying transactions which are in line with Fitch's expectations.

Individual rating action commentaries relating to specific rating actions can be found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com.