(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Outlook 2012: India Shipping
here
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the 2012 outlook for the Indian shipping industry is negative.
Unfavourable demand-supply dynamics in the global shipping
industry driven by low global-trading levels accompanied by
fleet additions across segments in 2012 would be a significant
drag on the revival of charter rates during the year.
Indian shipping companies are likely to report reduced cash
flows in 2012 from a fall in revenues and profitability, which
will weaken their credit metrics. Those that embarked on large
debt-funded capex programmes during 2008-2009 (when asset
valuations had peaked) are likely to face challenges in debt
servicing, considering the typically short tenure of rupee terms
loans availed for ship acquisitions. Even companies that availed
of USD loans are likely to face liquidity pressures in 2012,
considering the rupee depreciation, which has translated into
higher cash outflows for debt servicing. Moreover, the current
trend of risk aversion and deleveraging by European banks
reduces the likelihood of existing USD loans being refinanced.
Fitch expects charter rates in 2012 to be constrained across
segments - dry bulk, tankers and container vessels. The agency
believes that the dry bulk segment could be particularly
impacted in the Indian scenario as over 50% of capacity
additions to the Indian fleet in FY12-FY14 (financial year
ending 31 March) are likely to be in this segment. In the
container segment, although global demand for vessels is also
expected to be lower in 2012 than in 2011, given the probable
drop in trade of manufactured goods, the decline in charter
rates is not expected to be drastic as this segment often
exhibits traits of an oligopolistic market.
According to the agency, the tanker segment could see a
slight revival in rates during H112 in view of the reduced
inventory levels of crude oil in the largest importing countries
towards end-2011. This is likely to translate into higher
purchases of crude and a slight recovery in rates during the
first half of the year. However, the increase in rates may not
be sustained over the entire year in the absence of a meaningful
revival in the global industrial activity.
Fitch believes that those companies that derive a large
proportion of revenue from specialised segments (such as
offshore) where charter rates have not declined significantly,
or who operate on unconventional revenue models (such as on a
cost-plus basis) are more likely to sustain their credit
profiles in 2012.
Operating costs of shipping companies increased considerably
in 2011 due to escalating bunker fuel costs (which account for
roughly 40% of operating costs) in line with high crude oil
prices. Industry margins were therefore squeezed because of the
dual effect of low charter rates and high fuel prices. With
charter rates remaining low and bunker fuel costs expected to
remain firm in 2012, Fitch believes that operating margins of
shipping companies will be under pressure. In Fitch's
assessment, the expected decline in operating margins in 2012
would result in a weakening of coverage and leverage indicators
of most Indian shipping companies.
A revision in the outlook to stable is unlikely in the next
two years given the overcapacity that is expected to persist in
the medium term. The projected overcapacity from the new builds
to the global fleet will obviate any significant improvement in
charter rates because of the global economic revival, if any.
Fitch believes that the outlook is more likely to be affected by
individual corporate actions such as equity issuances (highly
unlikely given the existing equity market conditions) and
deferral of capex plans, or company-specific situations such as
being in a less competitive niche.
The full report '2012 Outlook: Indian Shipping Sector' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.