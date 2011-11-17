(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings said in a special report released today that the 2012
outlook for most Indian telecommunications operators (telcos) is
negative, as the nationally-owned and six smallest private
telcos will continue to suffer operating losses. Fitch expects
that the fifth- and sixth-largest operators may manage to break
even in EBITDA terms in 2012.
"Although the high level of competition is leading to very
weak financial performance for most Indian telcos, Fitch
believes that the credit outlook for the top-four telcos is
stable," said Nitin Soni, Associate Director in Fitch's
Asia-Pacific Telecommunications, Media and Technology team. "The
credit metrics of the four largest telcos should improve in
2012, benefiting from a more stable pricing environment and
positive free cash flow (FCF) generation. However, all operators
remain exposed to significant regulatory risks," added Mr Soni.
Fitch notes that the final version of the National Telecom
Policy (NTP) and Spectrum Act 2012 should bring much-needed
regulatory clarity on the issues of spectrum-refarming, the
imposition of spectrum renewal fees, and one-time charges for
excess spectrum. However, the 10 October 2011 draft NTP
proposals to allow spectrum-sharing and trading, on voice over
internet protocol (VoIP) and for the removal of national roaming
charges present a challenge to the top four telcos.
Although India is one of the most competitive telecom
markets in the world, Fitch expects that 2011's stable pricing
environment will be sustained through 2012. Bharti Airtel
Limited's ('BBB-'/Negative) initiative to raise on-net voice and
SMS tariffs by 20% was followed by most of its competitors.
Fitch, therefore, expects average revenue per minute to remain
steady, at about INR0.41-INR0.44, in 2012.
The agency believes that the stable pricing environment in
2012 will more than offset the reduced subscriber growth,
leading to higher revenue growth than in 2011. Voice and SMS
revenue should continue to dominate the 2012 revenue mix, while
data should contribute only minimal revenue.
Fitch expects wireless subscriber growth to fall to an
average of 7-9 million per month (H111: 14 million) due to
telcos' moves to report only active subscribers and the likely
de-linkage of spectrum allocation from reported subscriber
growth. Nevertheless, subscriber growth prospects remain strong,
as active subscriber penetration was just 50.7% at end-August
2011.
The report, "2012 Outlook: Indian Telecommunications
Services - Weaker Operators will Struggle", is available on
www.fitchratings or by clicking on the link above.