CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that traffic under-performance is a key risk for many
Indian operational toll roads. A majority of Fitch-rated toll
road projects in India have seen actual first-year traffic
underperform projections, and in some cases by up to 45%.
Traffic performance is rarely in line with, or above, management
expectations.
The accuracy of traffic estimates, as demonstrated by actual
first-year revenue, is key to a project's ability to meet debt
service obligations. "However, many traffic studies are based on
point-in-time traffic counts and standardised growth
estimations, often failing to adequately measure local economic
drivers, and their dynamic and interactive impact" says Shyamali
Rajivan, Associate Director in Fitch's Global Infrastructure &
Project Finance. "Traffic growth projections based on these
studies also do not account for the impact of economic cycles on
traffic growth rates."
The widespread overestimation of traffic could also in part
result from sponsor optimism, motivated by lucrative
construction contracts in competitive bidding. In some rare
cases, overestimation could result from unanticipated exogenous
events such as a change in regulation or the unexpected delay or
cancellation of a planned special economic zone. The
unsatisfactory ramp-up experience of several Fitch-rated toll
road projects in India, and the consequent difficulties in
servicing debt through operational cash flows, has resulted in
several downgrades.
In recent years, high inflation in India has allowed toll
roads to partially mitigate the negative impact of traffic
underperformance on overall revenue through inflation-linked
toll rate increases, specified in most concession agreements.
However, in the medium-long term, the elasticity of traffic
demand in India to increased toll rates has not been adequately
tested.
Toll roads that became operational during the 2008-2009
economic slowdown were affected by a variety of factors.
Significant traffic under-performance in the first operational
year was compounded by slower-than projected traffic ramp-up.
These projects also endured a rising interest rate regime. As a
result, the revenue under-performance was reinforced in each
successive operational year ), and traffic and revenue has not
"caught up" to original estimates.
Most toll road projects in India are highly leveraged, with
low projected debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) and weak
structural features such as low debt service reserves and
compressed debt repayment. Combined, these factors leave DSCRs
highly susceptible to any deterioration in traffic, particularly
in conjunction with stresses in other variables, such as
interest rates. However, Fitch notes that even under severely
stressed situations, most projects typically retain the
long-term economic capacity to fully repay debt, though the
short-medium term stress to cash flows could result in debt
restructuring.
