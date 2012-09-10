(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 10, 2012--The Indian
government's recent proposal to restructure debt of state-owned
power distribution companies will provide them only a temporary
reprieve from weakening finances. The proposal is in itself
unlikely to adequately speed up the growth in India's power
capacity to meet snowballing demand. That's according to a
report titled "India's Power-Sector Debt Restructuring Proposal:
A Salve, Not A Cure Proposal: A Salve, Not A Cure," that
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published recently.
"We believe a sustained improvement in the credit quality of
distribution companies and greater private sector participation
can provide a long-term solution to the country's power sector
woes," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rajiv Vishwanathan.
According to the government proposal, a portion of loans to
the power distribution companies will be restructured. About
half of these loans will be transferred to the respective state
governments. This could be through guarantees on bonds that the
distribution companies will issue.
The report analyzes the impact of the proposal on
distribution companies, the sovereign, and on financial
institutions that have lent to power companies. It also examines
the effect of the recent power blackout on India's industries
and growth prospects.
"The power outage in early August affected 20 of India's 28
states, but had little impact on industry," said Mr.
Vishwanathan. "One key reason is that several Indian companies
have broken away from state-supplied electricity, and now depend
on their own captive power plants. However, we believe that such
a practice reduces the competitiveness of Indian businesses and
deters investments by overseas companies."
Standard & Poor's believes that an increase in investments
to the sector is possible only with transparent tariff
regulations and reliable fuel supply. A reliable fuel supply, in
turn, hinges on availability of timely clearances and a
transparent framework for producing fuel, and the presence of
adequate infrastructure for transporting fuel.