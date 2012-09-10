(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 10, 2012--The Indian government's recent proposal to restructure debt of state-owned power distribution companies will provide them only a temporary reprieve from weakening finances. The proposal is in itself unlikely to adequately speed up the growth in India's power capacity to meet snowballing demand. That's according to a report titled "India's Power-Sector Debt Restructuring Proposal: A Salve, Not A Cure Proposal: A Salve, Not A Cure," that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published recently.

"We believe a sustained improvement in the credit quality of distribution companies and greater private sector participation can provide a long-term solution to the country's power sector woes," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rajiv Vishwanathan.

According to the government proposal, a portion of loans to the power distribution companies will be restructured. About half of these loans will be transferred to the respective state governments. This could be through guarantees on bonds that the distribution companies will issue.

The report analyzes the impact of the proposal on distribution companies, the sovereign, and on financial institutions that have lent to power companies. It also examines the effect of the recent power blackout on India's industries and growth prospects.

"The power outage in early August affected 20 of India's 28 states, but had little impact on industry," said Mr. Vishwanathan. "One key reason is that several Indian companies have broken away from state-supplied electricity, and now depend on their own captive power plants. However, we believe that such a practice reduces the competitiveness of Indian businesses and deters investments by overseas companies."

Standard & Poor's believes that an increase in investments to the sector is possible only with transparent tariff regulations and reliable fuel supply. A reliable fuel supply, in turn, hinges on availability of timely clearances and a transparent framework for producing fuel, and the presence of adequate infrastructure for transporting fuel.