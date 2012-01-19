(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings says that it expects the power sector
reforms - required to restore the financial viability of state
power utilities (SPUs) - to gain traction during 2012, though
the timely and consistent implementation of Shunglu Committee
recommendations over the medium term could remain challenging.
The sector will also remain exposed to both fuel availability
and price risks during 2012.
Despite these issues, the 2012 outlook on Fitch-rated power
entities continues to be Stable as they are expected to manage
these risks by way of implied and tangible support from the
central and state governments, strong liquidity and favourable
tariff mechanisms.
Regulatory mechanisms for the existing power plants will
provide full cost recovery and a reasonable return on capital.
Regulatory frameworks for distribution utilities, though
present, are marred due to political interference in tariff
fixation and operational inefficiencies on the part of discoms.
Improvements in the credit profile across the value chain rest
on the strengthening of the regulatory mechanisms for discoms.
Fitch believes that domestic fuel availability will be low
in 2012 compared with the rising demand from power projects due
to environmental and land issues faced by the largest domestic
coal supplier - Coal India Limited. This should lead to
increased reliance on imported coal for fuelling the additional
power capacity; however, the cost of imported coal and boiler
design will play an important role in deciding the overall use
of imported coal and hence the overall capacity that can be
commissioned.
Launch of new generation projects will slowdown in 2012
because of the lower investor interest over fuel availability,
softening of merchant power prices, higher fuel costs, higher
interest rates and slow progress on reforms at the distribution
level. Access to capital will be restricted for weaker entities
including SPUs and greenfield projects.
Power sector-specific financial institutions such as Power
Finance Corporation Limited (PFC, 'BBB-'/Stable) and Rural
Electrification Corporation Limited (REC, 'BBB-'/Stable) will
meet the greater part of the sector's debt requirements. Near
100% historical recovery rates lend stability to the credit
profiles of REC and PFC despite their high sector concentration
risk. Deterioration in financial profiles of SPUs leading to
slippages in recovery rates of REC and PFC could affect them
negatively.
Any change in the respective government's rating outlook
could lead to a similar change in its owned companies' Outlook.
Uncertainty over timing, extent and implementation of the
expected reforms, a gradual recovery after obtaining tariff
increases through the regulatory mechanisms and restricted
access to the banking system could result in a change in the
Outlook of Fitch-rated power companies to Negative from Stable.
