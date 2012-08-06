(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/PARIS/SINGAPORE, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the H212 outlook for the Indian retail sector to
negative from stable in view of a sustained deterioration in the
discretionary spending ability which is unlikely to improve over
the short term.
Fitch has revised down its real GDP forecasts to 6.5% and
7.0% from the earlier 7.5% and 8.0% in FY13 and FY14,
respectively. The agency believes that the worsening business
conditions could negatively impact credit profiles, while the
impact on individual retailers would depend on their ability to
manage their capital structures. The Private Final Consumption
Expenditure (PFCE) growth rate, which was weakest in the last
seven years in H112, is unlikely to improve significantly unless
consumer price inflation declines and consumers receive a
significant raise in real wages.
The same-store sales growth of retailers has decelerated
across lifestyle and value-based formats from Q312. Fitch
expects retailers to combat slowing SSG across format (lifestyle
and value) by offering discounts which in turn would help boost
volumes and consequently overall revenue. However, this may lead
to an erosion of gross margins, which retailers may counter by
adopting cost-rationalisation measures as seen in the past.
Nevertheless, pressures on operating margins are likely to
remain, given that a large part of these costs are fixed in
nature.
The likely margin contraction, expansion plans, along with
increased need for inventory as retailers open up new stores,
will increase working capital requirements which will be largely
debt funded. However, companies have been implementing various
strategies to contain the debt, including raising equity and
selling certain non-related assets and business segments, which
may help in maintaining credit profiles.
The inventory holding period increased by a marginal extent
in H112, with a reduction in the credit period availed from
creditors. The expected lower operating profitability as well as
higher funding costs and working capital requirements should
continue to exert pressure on operating cash flows.
A sustained reduction in consumer price inflation, coupled
with a rise in real wages, is likely to restore the
discretionary spending power of Indian consumers. This along
with an increase in household savings and the associated benign
impact of a positive wealth effect on consumer sentiment could
change the outlook to stable.
A stable outlook may also result from liberalisation of the
multi-brand segment which could provide easier access to foreign
direct investment and would have a positive impact on the
capital structure and liquidity profile of companies in this
sector.
Some of the Fitch-rated Indian retailers are Pantaloon
Retail India Limited ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1(ind)'),
Shoppers Stop Limited ('Fitch A1+(ind)') and Tristar Retail
Limited ('Fitch BB-(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A4+(ind)').