(The following was released by the rating agency) KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Indo American Electricals Limited (IAEL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect IAEL's short track record of operations since December 2009, post its deregistration from the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) in July 2010. The ratings also reflect the company's weak EBITDA margin of 5.6% and high net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 12.8x in FY11 (financial year ending March).

However, Fitch expects net financial leverage to have significantly improved in FY12, given the improvement in EBITDA margins to 6.4% in 9MFY12 and the significant increase in revenue to INR1,757.3m at end-9MFY12 from INR379.7m in FY11. The increase in revenue is a result of capacity expansion to 7,200 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of PVC insulated wires and cables in June 2011 from 2,400MTPA earlier.

The ratings draw strength from the financial support extended by the established SPS group which acquired the company in April 2007. SPS group provided unsecured loans to the extent of INR81m in FY11.

Positive rating action may result from net financial leverage of below 4.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, net financial leverage above 6x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

IAEL manufactures electrical cables and wires under the brand name 'MW Wires and Cables'. It was incorporated in 1961 and was taken over by the SPS group after being referred to BIFR in 1995.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to IAEL's bank facilities as below:

- INR104.3m long-term loans: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR450m fund-based limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'