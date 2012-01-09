(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's upcoming USD-denominated global bonds due 2042 an expected 'BBB-(exp)' rating. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The rating is in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR is also 'BBB-'. The rating Outlooks are Stable.

