(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's
upcoming USD-denominated global bonds due 2042 an expected
'BBB-(exp)' rating. The final rating is contingent on the
receipt of final documentation conforming to information already
received.
The rating is in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The sovereign's
Long-Term Local Currency IDR is also 'BBB-'. The rating Outlooks
are Stable.
Primary Analyst
Philip McNicholas
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Shivani Sundralingam, Singapore, Tel: + 65
6796 7215, Email: shivani.sundralingam@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun
Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.