(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings will host an investor and media forum
in Jakarta on 17 January 2012 on the agency's latest rating
action on Indonesia. The agency recently upgraded the country's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch also upgraded the IDRs of
eight Indonesian banks and six corporates comprising telecom,
energy and utility companies.
Fitch's senior sovereign, banking and corporates analysts
will discuss the rationale behind the agency's rating actions,
as well as the dynamics driving future rating decisions. The
main speakers include:
-Philip McNicholas, Director, Asia-Pacific Sovereigns
-Ambreesh Srivastava, Head of South & South East Asia
Financial Institutions
-Andrew Steel, Head of Asia-Pacific Corporates
Date: Tuesday, 17 January 2012
Time: 8 am to 1 pm. Lunch will be served.
Location: The Ballroom, B Level, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta,
Jalan H.R. Rasuna Said, Jakarta 12920, Indonesia
Registration for the event starts at 8 am.
Media interviews with the analysts are available on request.
Media participants should contact Shivani Sundralingam at
+65-6796 7215 or shivani.sundralingam@fitchratings.com to
register their interest and participation by Thursday, 12
January 2012
Investors and other market participants should contact
Benedicta Setyorini at +62-21 5795 7755 or
benedicta.setyorini@fitchratings.com by Thursday, 12 January
2012.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.