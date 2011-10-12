(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 12, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' long-term
foreign currency issue rating to the proposed issue of
benchmark-sized global Sukuk trust certificates by Perusahaan
Penerbit SBSN Indonesia II (PPSI-II), a fully owned special
purpose vehicle of the Republic of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B;
axBBB+/axA-2).
The rating on the certificates reflects our view that, under
the related lease and repurchase agreement between the
government and PPSI-II, the government is obliged to make all
payments to PPSI-II to ensure that the issuer has sufficient
funds to make full and timely periodic distribution and
principal payments to certificate holders.
We rate this issue on par with the sovereign's commercial
financial obligations. This is because, in our view, the
sovereign's contractual commitment gives the government a strong
incentive to treat its obligations to PPSI-II under this
transaction pari passu with its other obligations, including
conventional debt.
We consider that governments may sometimes in stressful
fiscal situations consider rent or lease obligations as
subordinate to bonds or bank loans. However, in this case, we
expect a default by the government on its obligations under this
transaction would likely trigger a default on the certificates.
We believe that the government will consider the performance of
the certificates as being equally important as the performance
of its conventional debt.
The ratings on Indonesia reflect continuing improvements in
the government balance sheet and external liquidity, against a
backdrop of a resilient economic performance and cautious fiscal
management. Rating constraints include Indonesia's low per
capita income, structural and institutional impediments to
higher economic growth, and relatively high inflation. In
addition, the country remains vulnerable to external shocks
partly because the domestic capital markets are shallow; but
this risk has lessened.
The positive outlook on the sovereign ratings reflects the
likelihood of an upgrade if inflation is tamed while balance
sheet improvements continue, likely in combination with
successful implementation of at least parts of the government's
fiscal, administrative, and structural reform agenda.
We may raise the ratings if inflation pressure diminishes,
the external debt burden declines, the sovereign's balance sheet
improves, or reforms such as a subsidy rationalization suggest
that fiscal and external vulnerabilities are further reduced.
Conversely, a stalling of reforms or the absence of timely and
adequate policy responses to renewed fiscal or external
pressures would result in the rating stabilizing or weakening.
