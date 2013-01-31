Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Banksâ€™ Stress
Test; Well Buffered Against Rising Operating Risks
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
Indonesia's major banks are able to withstand stress, largely
due to their strong loss-absorption qualities and/or tangible
parental support. Therefore, the Rating Outlook for most
domestic banks continues to be Stable, even as rapid credit
growth in the country over the past three years has led to a
build-up of asset quality risk on the local banking sector.
Most major Indonesian banks have superior margins and
profitability relative to other banking systems in emerging
markets, providing them with a strong buffer against potential
impairment risks. Under a stress test conducted by Fitch,
Indonesia's nine major lenders are estimated to incur, on
average, loan losses of 3.8% of their loans, but which will be
comfortably covered by their pre-provision profits - that Fitch
has also stressed downwards - which equalled 5.2% of loans.
Under normal economic cycles over the past five years, loan
losses have ranged between 1% and 2% of loans, while
pre-provision profits equalled 6%-7% of loans.
Fitch's stress test reveals that the major domestic banks
show varying degree of resilience and vulnerability, which is
broadly captured in their Viability Ratings (VR). Larger,
systemically important Indonesian banks are able to cope with
"stressed" losses with their steady core earnings alone.
Medium-sized banks' weaker loan loss tolerance is reflected in
their lower VRs, although downside risks are mitigated by
ordinary support from their higher-rated foreign parent banks.
Fitch stress tests also found that, with earnings fully
covering loan losses in a stress environment, capital would
likely remain intact for most major Indonesian banks. The
combined Tier 1 capital, which is composed entirely of
high-quality common equity, of these banks stood at an average
14% of risk-weighted assets at end-H112 - one of the highest
among banks in Asia-Pacific.
Fitch points out that the outcome of the stress test does
not represent the agency's base-case forecast for the Indonesian
banks - which are expected to remain very profitable on the back
of stable economic growth in Indonesia. Fitch's forecast is for
Indonesia's GDP to continue growing 6% in 2013. Moreover, the
stress test gives little benefit to banks' likely preventive
measures that could help arrest asset quality deterioration and
support recoveries and costs savings in a distressed scenario.
The report titled "Indonesian Banks' Stress Test" is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
The ratings of Fitch-rated nine major Indonesian banks are:
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk:
- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
- Viability Rating at 'bb+'
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk:
- Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating at 'bb+'
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk:
- Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating at 'bbb-'
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk:
- Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating at 'bb'
PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk:
- Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating at 'bb'
PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk:
- Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' on Rating Watch Positive
- Viability Rating at 'bb+'
PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk:
- Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating at 'bb'
PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk:
- Long-Term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating at 'bb'
PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk:
- Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating at 'bb'