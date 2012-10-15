(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Rating Outlooks for Indonesia's life and non-life insurance sectors are Stable, underpinned by a developing domestic market, sustainable growth in premiums and strengthening regulatory requirements.

Fitch expects steady premium growth in 2013, fuelled by Indonesia's rising affluence, its heavily under-penetrated market, and increasing catastrophe awareness. Indonesia insurance penetration remains low at 1.7% compared with the 8.1% for the US, 11.8% for the UK and above 4% for neighbouring markets such as Singapore and Malaysia. The Indonesian insurance sector grew 15.5% yoy in premium to IDR68.9trn in the first half of 2012.

In Fitch's view, enhanced regulatory requirements, including increased minimum capital requirement to IDR70bn by 2012 and IDR100bn by 2014, should encourage tighter market consolidation. The number of insurers should shrink as smaller and weaker insurers will merge with other companies to meet the new capital requirement or be forced to exit the market. Over the long term, this should help insurers develop greater risk awareness and improve their ability to manage capital sources.

Foreign ownership in the under-penetrated Indonesian market is also expected to increase as growth slows in mature markets such as in the Americas, Japan and Korea. This is further encouraged by Indonesia's foreign ownership limit, which at 80% is much higher than in other Asian countries.

Negatively, growth prospects in Indonesia's insurance industry are tempered by limited institutional transparency, public disclosure, and risk management. Fitch, however, believes that the operating environment would gradually improve on strengthening regulatory requirements and increasing foreign investor interest.

The Stable Outlook may come under pressure from a significant unexpected rise in insured losses from catastrophes in Indonesia. The country's exposure to natural disasters highlights the importance of insurers' continuous prudent management of their catastrophe exposure.

Economic slowdown, which Fitch views as unlikely at the moment, could also hold back growth in the Indonesian insurance market. Material losses in investments, potentially resulting from an escalation of the euro crisis, may also lead to the Outlook being revised to Negative. The report, '2013 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance Sector - Strong Industry Growth Prospects amid Strengthening Regulatory Requirements', is available at www.fitchratings.com.