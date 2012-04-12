(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) April 12, 2012--The Indonesian
government's plans for more stringent mining regulations could
increase the cost of doing business in the country's mining
sector over the next two years. However, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services believes that, while mining regulations could
become more onerous in Indonesia, the government is unlikely to
implement some of its more extreme regulations.
In a report released today, titled "Indonesia's Mining
Regulations: Will Official Rhetoric Tunnel Its Way To
Implementation?", Standard & Poor's said it expects its credit
outlook on the Indonesian mining sector to remain stable. This
is because its ratings on mining companies operating in
Indonesia have long factored in the country's evolving
regulations.
"The high economic importance of the mining sector to
Indonesia's central and regional governments provides a strong
incentive for the government to adopt reasonable regulations
that do not materially dent the sector's performance or its
attractiveness to investors," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Xavier Jean. "We also see Indonesia's willingness to
attract and stimulate domestic and foreign investment as another
incentive for the country to maintain a rational approach to
regulation."
The report says that the government could hike royalty rates
or impose additional tariffs for unprocessed ore and coal
exports when the renegotiation of existing mining contracts is
completed. Nevertheless, a ban on unprocessed ore exports or
punitive taxes on the coal sector will likely be delayed or
toned down. "While it's unlikely that the government will choke
a healthy revenue stream, we expect taxation to go only one
way--up," Mr. Jean said.
According to the report, miners in Indonesia can likely
absorb royalty rate increases of five to 10 percentage points
without a material weakening in their credit profile. Moderate
levels of debt of most large coal companies and high
diversification of international mining companies should offset
lower profitability and cash flows from higher royalties.
