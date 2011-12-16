(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/DELHI/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken positive rating actions on three Indonesian telecommunications companies following the upgrade of Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook, and Country Ceiling to 'BBB'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.

For further information on the upgrade of the Indonesian sovereign rating and Country Ceiling please refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "Fitch Upgrades Indonesia to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable", dated 15 December 2011.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) ratings are capped by the sovereign's IDR given that the government of Indonesia owns a 52.5% majority stake, and based on the company's strong links with the sovereign.

PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR (LTFC IDR) is capped by the Country Ceiling. The Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (LTLC IDR) is rated two notches above the sovereign rating due to provisions of the shareholder agreement between Telkom and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel, 'A+'/Stable), whereby SingTel, which holds a 35% stake, has significant minority rights.

PT Indosat Tbk's (Indosat) Positive Outlook reflects the possibility of a rating action if it fulfils the positive rating guideline by maintaining a sustained positive pre-dividend free cash flow generation, and net leverage below 2.5x. Previously, the Stable Outlook on the LTFC IDR reflected the 'BBB-' Country Ceiling. Following the upgrade of the Country Ceiling to 'BBB ', the LTFC IDR is aligned with the LTLC IDR.

Telkom:

- LTFC IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

- LTLC IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.

Telkomsel:

- LTFC IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- LTLC IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

Indosat:

- LTFC IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable; and

- LTLC IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive

- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'