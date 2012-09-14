(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Bank Central Asia Tbk's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB-' and 'AAA(idn)', respectively, with Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has also affirmed PT BCA Finance's (BCAF) National Long-Term rating at 'AA+(idn)' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

BCA's ratings reflect its demonstrated track record of strong financial performance, relative to rated domestic peers, through economic cycles. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the bank's will be able to maintain its healthy profitability and capital position, without significantly compromising its strong asset quality. Upward rating prospects are limited because BCA's IDR and Viability ratings are among the highest of its rated domestic peers and it National Rating is already the highest possible on National scale.

BCAF's ratings underline strong support from and its linkages with BCA. They take into account its strategic importance to BCA in expanding its business in Indonesia's fast-growing consumer lending market. A weakening of perceived support from BCA is likely to lead to changes to BCAF's ratings. Its subordinated debt rating is rated two notches below BCAF's rating of 'AA+(idn)', comprising one notch for loss severity and one notch for non-performance risk.

Fitch expects BCA's profitability to be underpinned by strong fee-based income and low funding costs. Strong loan growth in the last two years and a challenging global economy outlook could lead to an increase in non-performing loans in 2013. The likely deterioration in asset quality nevertheless should be manageable, given the bank's strong credit risk management and rather diversified credit portfolio. Its strong profitability and high provision cover should continue to provide buffer against more challenging economic conditions.

Fitch expects BCA to remain well capitalised with low impairment risk. BCA's Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios improved to 13.9% and 15.1%, respectively, as of end-June 2012, from 12% and 13.3% at end-December 2011, due to strong earnings generation.

Fitch expects BCAF's earnings to remain satisfactory, underpinned by strong contribution from non-interest income and manageable asset quality. The impact of tightened minimum down payment is unlikely to be material as BCAF focuses on new car financing with high down payments. Established in 1957, BCA is the third-largest bank in Indonesia with 11% of total system assets at end-H112.

The list of rating actions is as follows:

BCA

Long IDR affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable Support

Rating affirmed at '3';

Support Floor Rating affirmed at 'BB+'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

BCAF

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'

III/2010, IV/2011, tranche I/2012 bonds affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'

Bond issuance programme I/2012 of IDR3.5trn affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'

Subordinated bond I/2010 affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'