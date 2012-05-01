(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Indonesia-based P.T. Indosat Tbk's (Indosat) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to
'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
Its foreign currency senior unsecured rating has also been
upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. At the same time, the agency has
assigned Indosat a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' and
'AAA(idn)' ratings to its proposed bond and sukuk ijarah with
maximum issuance of IDR2.5trn and IDR500bn respectively.
The upgrade reflects Indosat's improved credit profile (free
cash flow (FCF) margin at 4.5% in FY11 versus -2.3% in FY10) and
Fitch's expectations that funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage will be below 2.5x (FY11: 2.8x) over
the medium term, boosted by the sale of 2,500 towers to PT Tower
Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI; 'BB'/Stable) and continued
positive FCF.
Fitch notes Indosat's strategic importance to its parent,
Qatar Telecom (Qtel; 'A+'/Stable; which has a 65% beneficial
ownership in Indosat). This is reflected in the three-notch
uplift to Indosat's 'BB' standalone rating. Indosat was the
largest revenue and EBITDA contributor to the Qtel group, at 29%
and 32% respectively in FY11. Qtel acts as Indosat's controlling
shareholder, providing significant financial expertise, as well
as legal, operational and technical support to the company.
Fitch believes that financial support will also be provided by
Qtel should the need arise, although the agency views this as
unlikely based on its financial projections for Indosat.
Indosat's credit profile continues to reflect its position
as the second-largest cellular operator among Indonesia's five
largest telcos by both subscriber (FY11: 23.3%) and revenue
(FY11: 18.3%) market shares. Fitch believes that the top
companies in the Indonesian telco market will continue to
benefit from margins which are among the highest in the Asia
Pacific region. Low single-digit broadband penetration also
provides potential revenue growth from data, although
cannibalisation of high-margin SMS is a risk.
Indosat's ratings may be downgraded if there is a weakening
of the linkages between Indosat and Qtel or if FFO-adjusted net
leverage rises above 2.5x on a sustained basis. Similarly, the
international ratings may be upgraded if FFO-adjusted net
leverage declines below 1.0x on a sustained basis whilst the
company continues to generate positive post-dividend FCF.
However, any upgrade of the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and
foreign currency unsecured rating would be contingent on
Indonesia's Country Ceiling being upgraded above 'BBB'.