HONG KONG, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's (ICBC Asia, 'A'/Stable) USD5bn euro-commercial paper (ECP) programme a final Short-Term 'F1' rating.

The ECP programme is rated at the same level as ICBC Asia's Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the notes rank equally with the bank's other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

Fitch initially assigned an expected rating of 'F1(exp)' to the programme on 26 June 2012 reflecting the agency's view that the bank's adequate liquidity management procedures and access to multi-purpose committed credit facilities from its parent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; 'A'/Stable), should provide the bank with sufficient flexibility to ensure timely repayment of the notes.

The bank is initially targeting issuance of about USD1bn in 2012 to finance increased liquid assets (such as US treasury bonds) in preparation for meeting one of Basel III new liquidity requirements.

The other ratings of ICBC Asia are unaffected. ICBC Asia's IDRs are aligned with ICBC's sovereign support-driven IDRs. They are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assessment of ICBC's propensity or ability to support ICBC Asia. Fitch rates ICBC Asia's subordinated notes one notch below its Long-term IDR to reflect both potential Chinese state support for these obligations and their structural subordination.

ICBC Asia:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A' with Stable Outlook

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'

- Support Rating: '1' - Subordinated notes: 'A-'