BRIEF-Bank of Okinawa to fully buy Okinawa Securities Limited for 1.19 bln yen
Sept 19 Infonavit Total HITOTAL 10U Trust Notes:
* Moody's affirms ratings of Aaa.mx (sf) and Aa2.mx (sf) of Infonavit Total HITOTAL 10U Trust Notes, a Mexican RMBS transaction
* Says it to issue its first series and second series REIT bonds worth totally 6 billion yen
BEIJING, Feb 9 China's banks in some big cities have started to lower discounts on lending rates for fist-time home buyers, the China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, joining recent steps to curb financial risks stemming loose credit conditions.