OVERVIEW

-- ING IM CLO 2012-4 Ltd./ING IM CLO 2012-4 LLC's issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through D notes and combination securities.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, legal structure, and timely interest and principal payments, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to ING IM CLO 2012-4 Ltd./ING IM CLO 2012-4 LLC's $371.2 million floating-rate notes and $10.0 million combination securities (see list).

The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Nov. 28, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.

-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).

-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to be bankruptcy remote.

-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which primarily comprises broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured term loans.

-- The collateral manager's experienced management team.

-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and ultimate principal payments on the preliminary rated notes, which we assessed using our cash flow analysis and assumptions commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings under various interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 0.31%-11.19%.

-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "".

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

ING IM CLO 2012-4 Ltd./ING IM CLO 2012-4 LLC

Class Rating Amount (mil. $)

A-1 AAA (sf) 262.00

A-2 AA (sf) 45.20

B (deferrable) A (sf) 28.80

C (deferrable) BBB (sf) 19.20

D (deferrable) BB (sf) 16.00

Combination securities A-p(sf) NRi(i) 10.00

Income notes NR 42.75

(i)The 'p' subscript indicates that the rating addresses only the principal portion of the obligation. 'NRi' indicates that the interest is not rated. NR--Not rated.