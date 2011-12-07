BRIEF-Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Sussex Bancorp
* Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Sussex Bancorp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kO4Enk
Dec 8 ING Verzekeringen:
* Moody's downgrades ING Verzekeringen's senior debt rating to Baa2; developing outlook
* Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Sussex Bancorp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kO4Enk
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/CHICAGO, February 08 (Fitch) Changes to the US Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process make it less onerous for large and noncomplex firms, highlighting the Federal Reserve's (the Fed) focus on large complex banks, says Fitch Ratings. The rules governing large banks with assets greater than $250 billion continue to diverge from other firms covered by the CCAR, such as regional banks. This change removes 2
* Brazilian exposure flagged as a concern (Adds comment in graf 10 on upsizing the deal)