(The following was released by the rating agency)

- The Inter-American Investment Corp. (IIC) has maintained its strong capital position and ample liquidity.

-- IIC, which supports the growth and development of small and medium enterprises in Latin American and Caribbean member countries, is a member of and receives ongoing support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) group.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on IIC, including the 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating and 'A-1+' short-term credit rating; the outlook remains stable.

-- The stable outlook reflects IIC's overall adequate capitalization, strong capital, and flexibility to manage projects, offset by its small size and difficult mandate vis-a-vis economic and market risks in the countries of operation.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 24, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the Inter-American Investment Corp., including the 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating and 'A-1+' short-term credit rating. The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation is based on IIC's continued strong capital position, ample liquidity, and overlapping membership with the board of the IADB and support from the bank," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kelli Bissett. This is balanced by the deterioration of its direct loan portfolio during 2010 and the challenging economic outlook in some of its countries of operation. The corporation's small size and difficult mandate remain inherent constraints for the credit rating.

IIC was founded in 1989 with a mandate to finance the establishment, expansion, and modernization of small and mediumenterprises (SMEs) in its Latin American and Caribbean member countries (LACMCs). It had 44 member countries at year-end 2010, including all of the Inter-American Development Bank's LACMCs. With assets, loans, and shareholders' equity of US$1.43 billion, US$839 million, and US$773 million, respectively, at year-end 2010, IIC is among the smallest of the multilateral development finance institutions (MDFIs) that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates.

The stable outlook reflects the balance between IIC's overall adequate capitalization, its strong liquidity, and management's flexibility to manage its project pipeline, on one hand, and IIC's small size and difficult mandate vis-a-vis economic and market risks in the countries of operation, on the other. The ongoing support for IIC's mandate from the board and the corporation's members helps it navigate the challenging market environment. Downward pressures on the rating will emerge if the corporation's asset quality were to deteriorate materially or if its capitalization ratios were to worsen (as a result of less-conservative leverage policies, for instance). We will also monitor risks that might stem from the likely change in IIC's upper management in 2012. Upward pressure on the rating would correlate with a meaningful capital increase (of paid-in capital delivered in a timely fashion) that would allow it to increase its value to its LACMCs.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Supranationals Special Edition, Oct. 14, 2010

-- Inter-American Investment Corp., Aug. 10, 2010

-- Inter-American Investment Corp. Long-Term Rating Raised To 'AA' From 'AA-'; Outlook Stable, July 29, 2010

-- Sovereigns: Criteria For Multilateral Lending Institutions, Oct. 19, 2007