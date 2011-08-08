(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 31 classes of notes issued by seven Interstar and five Challenger RMBS Series, while 10 remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the publication of Fitch's exposure draft on lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) in RMBS. These 12 transactions are backed by pools of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated through a network of mortgage originators and brokers under the Interstar and Challenger Millennium Trust Securitisation programmes. The full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The affirmations of the notes reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement is able to support the notes at their current rating levels. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pools remain in line with the agency's expectations.

Interstar 2005-2L, Interstar 2006-3L and Challenger 2007-2L have underlying mortgage pools comprising of at least 90% low-doc loans. Their 30+ day arrears as at 31 May 2011 were 5.29%, 3.67% and 6.44%, respectively, compared to Fitch's 30+ Day Low-doc Dinkum Index which measures industry wide performance of 5.45%.

The three most recent Challenger transactions - Challenger 2008-1, Challenger 2008-2 and Challenger 2009-1 - each contain less than 10% low-doc loans and had 30+ day arrears of 1% or less at end-May 2011, compared to Fitch's 30+ Dinkum of 1.79%. The other nine transactions each contain less than 30% low-doc loans; at end-May 2011 their 30+ day arrears ranged between 2.15%-3.73%. Arrears for all of these transactions are above Fitch's 30+ day Dinkum Index, in line with historical performance.

Interstar 2006-4H is comprised of high LVR loans, with 89% of the pool having LVRs greater than 80% while 30+ day arrears as at May 2011 were 3.01%, compared to Fitch's 30+ day Dinkum index of 1.79%. The Outlook on the Class AB notes remains Negative, highlighting sensitivity to further deterioration in asset performance.

All transactions have mortgage insurance in place, with policies provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: 'AA-'/Outlook Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. To date all losses not covered by the mortgage insurers have been covered by Challenger Mortgage Management Pty Limited (Challenger).

There have been no losses to date as a consequence to the natural disasters of 2010/2011.

Fitch is maintaining the RWN on 10 class B notes as a result of the LMI exposure draft dated 17 May 2011. The RWN will be resolved within six months of the publication of the updated LMI criteria.

Interstar Millennium Series 2004-5 Trust (Interstar 2004-5):

AUD95.3m Class A2-2 (ISIN AU3FN0003901) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD33.8m Class AB (ISIN AU300INTA032) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD11.3m Class B (ISIN AU300INTA040) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN

Interstar Millennium Series 2005-2L Trust (Interstar 2005-2L):

USD85.6m Class A1 (ISIN US46071TAA16) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD171.2m Class A2 (ISIN AU300INTC012) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD27.2m Class AB (ISIN AU300INTC020) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD14.8m Class B (ISIN AU300INTC038) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN

Interstar Millennium Series 2005-3E Trust (Interstar 2005-3E):

GBP220.4m Class A2 (ISIN XS0232803709) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD37.0m Class AB (ISIN AU300INTD010) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD44.5m Class B (ISIN AU300INTD028) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN.

Interstar Millennium Series 2006-1 Trust (Interstar 2006-1):

AUD260.8m Class A (ISIN AU300INTE018) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD9.6m Class AB (ISIN AU300INTE026) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD11.3m Class B (ISIN AU300INTE034) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN.

Interstar Millennium Series 2006-2G Trust (Interstar 2006-2G):

USD193.8m Class A1 (ISIN USQ49677AA73) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; the Short-term rating has been affirmed at 'F1+sf';

USD233.4m Class A2 (ISIN USQ49677AB56) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD24.2m Class AB (ISIN AU0000INBHC6) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD28.4m Class B (ISIN AU0000INBHD4) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN.

Interstar Millennium Series 2006-3L Trust (Interstar 2006-3L):

AUD508.1m Class A2 (ISIN AU0000INNHB3) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD39.5m Class AB (ISIN AU0000INNHC1) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD30.2m Class B (ISIN AU0000INNHD9) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN.

Interstar Millennium Series 2006-4H Trust (Interstar 2006-4H):

AUD200.7m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0000816) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD26m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0000824) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; and

AUD27m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0000832) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN.

Class A1 notes were paid in full in December 2010.

Challenger Millennium Series 2007-1E (Challenger 2007-1E):

USD280.7m Class A2A (ISIN XS0280784637) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

GBP173.6m Class A2B (ISIN XS0280786335) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR31m Class AB (ISIN XS0280787226) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

EUR32.5m Class B (ISIN XS0280788976) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN.

Challenger Millennium Series 2007-2L Trust (Challenger 2007-2L):

AUD298.7m Class A (ISIN AU0000CHUHA5) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD24.7m Class AB (ISIN AU0000CHUHB3) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD18.86m Class B (ISIN AU0000CHUHC1) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN.

Challenger Millennium Series 2008-1 Trust (Challenger 2008-1):

AUD253.6m Class A (ISIN AU0000CHSHA9) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD13m Class AB (ISIN AU0000CHSHB7) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD5.8m Class B (ISIN AU0000CHSHC5) ') affirmed at A+sf'; Outlook Negative.

Challenger Millennium Series 2008-2 Trust (Challenger 2008-2):

AUD501.3m Class A (ISIN AU0000CLGHA6) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD19m Class AB (ISIN AU0000CLGHB4) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD14.1m Class B (ISIN AU0000CLGHC2) affirmed at A+sf', Outlook Negative.

Challenger Millennium Series 2009-1 Trust (Challenger 2009-1):

AUD111.5m Class A3 (ISIN AU0000CLJHC6) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD289m Class A4 (ISIN AU0000CLJHF9) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD20.3m Class AB (ISIN AU0000CLJHD4) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD20.3m Class B (ISIN AU0000CLJHE2) affirmed at A+sf'; Remains on RWN.