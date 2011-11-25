(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Investec Bank
(Australia) Limited's (IBAL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and Support Rating.
Simultaneously, the agency has placed the bank's Short-Term
IDR, Viability Rating and Individual Rating on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). Also, IBAL's Long-Term IDR remains on Negative
Outlook. A complete list of rating actions can be found at the
end of this release.
Significant asset quality deterioration and high impairment
charges during the half year ended 30 September 2011 (H112) are
the main drivers for placing IBAL's Short-Term IDR, Viability
Rating and Individual Rating on RWN.
The Negative Outlook on IBAL's Long-Term IDR reflects the
bank's close relationship with its parent, UK-based Investec
Bank plc (IBP; Long-Term IDR 'BBB'/Outlook Negative/Short-Term
IDR 'F3'). IBAL's strong liquidity position is a key reason its
Short-Term IDR is 'F2', one notch above IBP's. IBAL's impaired
assets rose to AUD353m (10.5% of gross loans) in H112 from
AUD214m (6.3%) at FYE11. Most of these assets relate to a
portfolio of commercial property development loans which IBAL is
seeking to exit through asset sales. IBAL expects to realise a
significant portion of this portfolio by FYE12; however, as
identified through the asset sales process current market values
were below book value in many cases, and the bank has therefore
reported some losses.
Given IBAL's desire to exit these positions in a short
timeframe, further substantial losses are possible if market
conditions weaken further. The increase in impaired assets also
resulted in a significant rise in impairment charges reflecting
current market conditions, which in turn led to an after-tax
loss of AUD23m in H112. Impairment charges are likely to remain
elevated in H212 as IBAL continues with its asset sale process.
Pre-impairment operating profit is modest, relative to peers,
meaning IBAL has a limited ability to absorb significant
impairment charges.
IBAL's key rating strengths are its strong liquidity and
capital positions. Despite some deterioration in these positions
during FY11 and H112, both remain high relative to other
Australian banks. At H1E12, IBAL's high-quality liquid asset
holdings equated to 32% of liabilities, while the bank's core
Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.3%. Should either or both of these
positions deteriorate significantly, a negative rating action on
IBAL's Viability Rating is likely. The RWN on IBAL's Short-Term
IDR, Viability Rating and Individual Rating will be resolved
following IBAL's FY12 results, when greater clarity on the
success of the asset sale process is expected.
A negative rating action is likely if IBAL fails to
significantly reduce impaired asset levels through this process
or should the process have a material negative impact on
capitalisation. As part of the review, Fitch will also consider
the impact of a weaker operating environment on IBAL's business
model more broadly and any changes in the potential for support
from IBP. A change in IBP's Long-Term IDR, particularly if a
negative rating action were taken, would likely result in a
similar action on IBAL's Long-Term IDR.
Established in 1997, IBAL is a provider of niche lending and
investment banking services in Australia and is part of the
global Investec group.
The following rating actions have been taken:
Investec Bank (Australia) Limited
-- Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook;
-- Short-term IDR: 'F2'; On Rating Watch Negative (RWN);
-- Viability rating: 'bbb'; On RWN;
-- Individual rating: 'C'; On RWN;
-- Support rating: affirmed at '2';
-- AUD government guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB';
and -- Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'.