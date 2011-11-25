(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Investec Bank (Australia) Limited's (IBAL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating.

Simultaneously, the agency has placed the bank's Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating and Individual Rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Also, IBAL's Long-Term IDR remains on Negative Outlook. A complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

Significant asset quality deterioration and high impairment charges during the half year ended 30 September 2011 (H112) are the main drivers for placing IBAL's Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating and Individual Rating on RWN.

The Negative Outlook on IBAL's Long-Term IDR reflects the bank's close relationship with its parent, UK-based Investec Bank plc (IBP; Long-Term IDR 'BBB'/Outlook Negative/Short-Term IDR 'F3'). IBAL's strong liquidity position is a key reason its Short-Term IDR is 'F2', one notch above IBP's. IBAL's impaired assets rose to AUD353m (10.5% of gross loans) in H112 from AUD214m (6.3%) at FYE11. Most of these assets relate to a portfolio of commercial property development loans which IBAL is seeking to exit through asset sales. IBAL expects to realise a significant portion of this portfolio by FYE12; however, as identified through the asset sales process current market values were below book value in many cases, and the bank has therefore reported some losses.

Given IBAL's desire to exit these positions in a short timeframe, further substantial losses are possible if market conditions weaken further. The increase in impaired assets also resulted in a significant rise in impairment charges reflecting current market conditions, which in turn led to an after-tax loss of AUD23m in H112. Impairment charges are likely to remain elevated in H212 as IBAL continues with its asset sale process. Pre-impairment operating profit is modest, relative to peers, meaning IBAL has a limited ability to absorb significant impairment charges.

IBAL's key rating strengths are its strong liquidity and capital positions. Despite some deterioration in these positions during FY11 and H112, both remain high relative to other Australian banks. At H1E12, IBAL's high-quality liquid asset holdings equated to 32% of liabilities, while the bank's core Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.3%. Should either or both of these positions deteriorate significantly, a negative rating action on IBAL's Viability Rating is likely. The RWN on IBAL's Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating and Individual Rating will be resolved following IBAL's FY12 results, when greater clarity on the success of the asset sale process is expected.

A negative rating action is likely if IBAL fails to significantly reduce impaired asset levels through this process or should the process have a material negative impact on capitalisation. As part of the review, Fitch will also consider the impact of a weaker operating environment on IBAL's business model more broadly and any changes in the potential for support from IBP. A change in IBP's Long-Term IDR, particularly if a negative rating action were taken, would likely result in a similar action on IBAL's Long-Term IDR.

Established in 1997, IBAL is a provider of niche lending and investment banking services in Australia and is part of the global Investec group.

The following rating actions have been taken:

Investec Bank (Australia) Limited

-- Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook;

-- Short-term IDR: 'F2'; On Rating Watch Negative (RWN);

-- Viability rating: 'bbb'; On RWN;

-- Individual rating: 'C'; On RWN;

-- Support rating: affirmed at '2';

-- AUD government guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';

-- Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'; and -- Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'.